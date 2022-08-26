ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roland, OK

Laura Simon Leaving 5NEWS: Where Is the Fort Smith Anchor Going?

Fort Smith residents have always loved the banter between Laura Simon and Ruben Diaz. They look forward to their mornings with 5NEWS before heading to work. However, the news of anchor/reporter Laura Simon leaving 5NEWS has been met with widespread disappointment. Over the course of eight years, viewers have witnessed her evolve into a skilled newscaster. So naturally, they are curious to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. The good news is that the anchor covered most of the topics her audience wanted to know. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from KFSM-TV’s 5NEWS.
FORT SMITH, AR
Cameron Eittreim

I Found The Perfect Place For Taco Tuesday In Fort Smith

Where do you go for a great taco in Fort Smith? Well, the choices are seemingly endless. There are so many great places where you can get a taco in this beautiful riverfront town. But it's the quality of the fresh tacos that I look for when I want something quick and easy to eat. Street tacos are my favorite, but you can never get the same taco twice.
FORT SMITH, AR
Webbers Falls falls in season opener, prepares for Wesleyan

TULSA – Winning in prep football is a process. For Webbers Falls, that process included a 53-6 humbling Friday night at the hands of top-ranked Regent Prep. But the Warriors had a few bright spots. Coach Trent Holt’s charges moved the ball on offense, but they couldn’t sustain enough momentum for a win in the season opener.
WEBBERS FALLS, OK
Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Special prosecutor appointed in Crawford County violent arrest

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — A special prosecutor has been appointed to handle any use of force investigation into a violent arrest in Crawford County. Randal Worcester was arrested on Aug. 21. A video posted to Facebook shows officers punching Worcester on the sidewalk outside Kountry Xpress near Mulberry. Crawford...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
Man allegedly kills ex, leaves body in abandoned driveway, and moves in with look-alike girlfriend

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TCD) -- A 60-year-old man is accused of killing his girlfriend, wrapping her body in a comforter, and leaving it in an abandoned driveway. According to Arkansas State Police, on Aug. 10, Franklin County deputies received a call about a body near Arkansas Highway 186 close to Altus, and soon asked State Police to take over the investigation.
FORT SMITH, AR
Fairgoers react to shooting that left one boy injured

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Friday’s “midnight madness” event at the Washington County fair turned into chaos quickly. “You don’t think it's going to happen to you and then it does, and now you’re stuck thinking will it happen again,” said Maddi McMillian.

