Breaux Bridge, LA

kalb.com

Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews inside the Caesars Superdome have started getting ready for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, featuring LSU vs Florida State. Officials said the turf is being painted for the big game on Sunday, Sept. 4. They added the colors in the video may not look exact...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Brian Kelly previews LSU season opener against Florida State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It's finally game week for the LSU Tigers and new head coach Brian Kelly. He previewed the season opener against Florida State with a news conference on Monday, Aug. 29. Kelly said a decision has been made on a starting quarterback but he isn't...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

LSU's Brian Kelly not announcing starting QB

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly is not giving out any hints about who his starting quarterback will be going into the Tigers' season opener against Florida State. During Coach Kelly's Monday press conference, he said he has made a decision on a starting quarterback,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Breaux Bridge, LA
kalb.com

Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash

AVOYELLES PARISH - At around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 107 at La. Hwy 115 Cutoff Road. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Robert D. Reich of Forest Hill. Reportedly, Reich was driving southbound on La. Hwy...
FOREST HILL, LA
kalb.com

Police: Juvenile escapee from Calcasieu Parish caught in EBR

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile runaway from a youth facility in Calcasieu Parish was captured in Central, according to police. The Central Police Department stated on Monday, Aug. 29 just after midnight, an officer stopped a car traveling about 30 mph over the speed limit on Greenwell Springs Road.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kalb.com

LDH confirms first human neuroinvasive West Nile virus case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Health leaders are warning Louisiana residents about an uptick in mosquito-related diseases after the first human neuroinvasive West Nile virus case was confirmed in the Acadiana area. According to the CDC, the West Nile virus is most spread to people by the bite of an...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana joins Feeding America's Hunger Action Month campaign

The following has been provided by the Food Bank of Central Louisiana:. For Hunger Action Month® this September, the Food Bank of Central Louisiana will join Feeding America and other member food banks to inspire people to join the fight to end hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the United States. Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on hunger in their communities, and they are asking for the public's support.
CENTRAL, LA

