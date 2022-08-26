Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Brian Kelly announces Ojulari, Gaye, and Jones Jr as team captains
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly announced that a trio of Tigers on the defensive side of the ball will serve as team captains for the upcoming season. B.J. Ojulari, Ali Gaye, and Mike Jones Jr. were named team captains on Tuesday, August 30. The...
kalb.com
Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews inside the Caesars Superdome have started getting ready for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, featuring LSU vs Florida State. Officials said the turf is being painted for the big game on Sunday, Sept. 4. They added the colors in the video may not look exact...
kalb.com
Brian Kelly previews LSU season opener against Florida State
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s finally game week for the LSU Tigers and new head coach Brian Kelly. He previewed the season opener against Florida State with a news conference on Monday, Aug. 29. Kelly said a decision has been made on a starting quarterback but he isn’t...
kalb.com
LSU’s Brian Kelly not announcing starting QB
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly is not giving out any hints about who his starting quarterback will be going into the Tigers’ season opener against Florida State. During Coach Kelly’s Monday press conference, he said he has made a decision on a starting quarterback,...
kalb.com
Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash
AVOYELLES PARISH - At around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 107 at La. Hwy 115 Cutoff Road. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Robert D. Reich of Forest Hill. Reportedly, Reich was driving southbound on La. Hwy...
kalb.com
Police: Juvenile escapee from Calcasieu Parish caught in EBR
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile runaway from a youth facility in Calcasieu Parish was captured in Central, according to police. The Central Police Department stated on Monday, Aug. 29 just after midnight, an officer stopped a car traveling about 30 mph over the speed limit on Greenwell Springs Road.
kalb.com
LDH confirms first human neuroinvasive West Nile virus case
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Health leaders are warning Louisiana residents about an uptick in mosquito-related diseases after the first human neuroinvasive West Nile virus case was confirmed in the Acadiana area. According to the CDC, the West Nile virus is most spread to people by the bite of an...
kalb.com
Louisiana Board of Pardons in investigation portion of Greenhouse, Jr. request in Mardis case
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole said it received a pardon application from Norris Greenhouse, Jr., the former Marksville deputy city marshal who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017 in the case involving the Nov. 2015 shooting death of six-year-old Jeremy Mardis. Francis Abbott,...
kalb.com
The Food Bank of Central Louisiana joins Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign
The following has been provided by the Food Bank of Central Louisiana:. For Hunger Action Month® this September, the Food Bank of Central Louisiana will join Feeding America and other member food banks to inspire people to join the fight to end hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the United States. Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on hunger in their communities, and they are asking for the public’s support.
