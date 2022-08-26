Read full article on original website
The Mendocino Voice
‘Save Jackson Forest’ rallies this week focus on climate and racial justice as Cal Fire plans to resume timber harvest
MENDOCINO Co, 8/30/22 — After Cal Fire announced a reopened timber harvest on the heels of professing a vision for tribal sovereignty, the message from activists at rallies in Caspar and Fort Bragg this week was simple: “No more broken promises.” Their next stop is Sacramento. The...
The Mendocino Voice
Red urchin fishery still struggling on North Coast after kelp collapse; ‘everybody’s scared’
FORT BRAGG, CA, 8/28/22 — Marcos Aban and Ken Gerken spend several days each week diving 80 to 90 feet below the water’s surface off the North Coast, catching as much red urchin as they can. Aban’s career began as a tender on an urchin boat in the late nineties; Gerken started diving in Southern California in the eighties. This fishery was a booming business then. Now, the state is waiting for approval on a second federal fishery disaster declaration to free up funds for struggling processors and fisherman, and Aban’s boat — on which Gerken joins up for dives — is one of the only vessels consistently fishing for red urchin out of Noyo Harbor.
The Mendocino Voice
Forward progress stopped on “Old Fire” near Talmage; evacuation warning downgraded (updated 5 p.m.)
Update 5 p.m. — The Sheriff’s Office has downgraded the evacuation warning on the Old Fire to a “situational awareness warning,” as of 4:50 p.m. Fire crews have made good progress but are likely to remain on the scene for several hours doing “mop up,” so please take caution if driving in the vicinity.
mendofever.com
One Resident Burned, Two Structures Destroyed, Three Dogs Dead in Yesterday’s Old Fire Southeast of Ukiah
Yesterday afternoon the Old Fire ignited on Yokayo Ranch Road southeast of Ukiah prompting evacuation warnings and a multi-agency response before firefighters got control of the flames. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief Eric Singleton revealed the Old Fire resulted in one patient airlifted due to burns, a trailer and...
The Mendocino Voice
O’Neill: The days of smoke and tomatoes (column)
This is our farm column from farmer Casey O’Neill. O’Neill is the owner operator of HappyDay Farms north of Laytonville, and a long time advocate for the cannabis community in Mendocino Co; more of his writing can be found here. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected].
The Mendocino Voice
Gina Bean ordered to appear on drug charges at Ten Mile courthouse Tuesday morning
FORT BRAGG, 8/29/22 — Gina Bean, who was convicted of leaving the scene of the crash that killed Calum Hunnicutt July 18, 2019, in Mendocino, has been ordered to appear in court on Tuesday morning. Bean is technically out on bail and probation simultaneously while attorneys appeal her criminal conviction, but she was cited and released by the Fort Bragg Police Department July 2 on suspicion of possessing a methamphetamine pipe.
mendofever.com
Major Injury Traffic Accident in Anderson Valley
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicate a traffic collision in the area of the Anderson Valley Grange on State Route 128 has left one patient with major injuries. Originally reported around 10:01 p.m., the Incident Commander requested an air ambulance be deployed but was...
The Mendocino Voice
Prosecutors oppose lenient sentencing, ask court to make example of UPD. Sgt. Kevin Murray at Tuesday sentencing
UKIAH, 8/29/22 — Weeks of public outcry over former UPD Sgt. Kevin Murray’s lenient plea deal apparently prompted prosecutors to change direction at the 11th hour. Murray was charged with multiple felony sexual offenses, as well as drug and gun violations, after his Dec. 2020 arrest. On July 7, 2022, he pleaded no contest to felony dissuading a witness and misdeameanor false imprisonment in a deal that also allowed Murray to avoid a public trial and dodge sex-offender registration requirements. His sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 24, but that hearing was canceled amid protests. The court gave no explanation for the cancellation.
kymkemp.com
The Homicide of a Ukiah Man Found Dead Along Low Gap Road Remains a Mystery Nearly Two Years Later
Low Gap Road is one of those Mendocino County thoroughfares that is carved out of the wild. The road is a product of the New Deal, funded in part by the Work Projects Administration. Members of the Silent Generation toiled in the rock, completing the road in 1938. Beginning in...
kymkemp.com
Former Willits Police Lieutenant Becomes Target of Criminal Investigation
Derek Hendry, a former Lieutenant of the Willits Police Department, is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office which served a search warrant on his Ukiah home. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Berlinn told us that LCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation serving...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Rollover Northeast of Covelo—Driver Shows Up at Firehouse With Injuries
Law enforcement, fire, air, and ground medic were dispatched to State Route 162 northeast of Covelo after a vehicle rolled into a ditch reportedly entrapping a patient. The driver and solo occupant of the vehicle reportedly extricated herself and fled the scene in a separate vehicle. The driver was then...
mendofever.com
Friends Concerned After Lake County Woman Missing Nearly One Week
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. Goldie Morse, 38, of Middletown, was reported as a missing person on August 17th, 2022. Morse was last seen near the Black Rock Golf Course on Cobb on August 13th, 2022. It was reported Morse did...
mendofever.com
Last Member of the Covelo Six Sentenced to 31 Years to Life in State Prison for ‘Heinous and Pure Evil’ Crimes
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Samson Musselini Little Bear Joaquin, age 25 years, formerly of Covelo, was sentenced in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon to 31 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
