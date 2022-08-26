ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Bill to Convert Buildings into Affordable Housing Clears CA Assembly Unanimously

California Assembly Bill 1695 (Miguel Santiago, D-53rd District) makes adaptive reuse of existing buildings permanently eligible for the state's affordable multifamily housing loan programs. The bill, which defines ‘adaptive reuse’ to mean the retrofitting and repurposing of an existing building to create new residential units, cleared the Assembly unanimously earlier...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Impact Windows of New Smyrna Beach Now ImpactWindow.com Trusted

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30, 2022 - Impact Windows of New Smyrna Beach is currently on the listing of relied on and verified participants of the Florida Impact Window Association and they are approved for impact window installments across the state of Florida. Impact Windows of New Smyrna...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Kain Capital Announces Investment in MY DR NOW, a Leading Provider of Primary Care in Arizona

Kain Capital LLC, a leading private equity firm focused on the technology enablement of healthcare services companies, today announced it has completed a growth equity investment in MY DR NOW, a leading provider of primary and specialty care with locations in Arizona. The investment marks the first time MY DR NOW has received external capital and Kain Capital is the sole investor. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
ARIZONA STATE

