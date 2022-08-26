Read full article on original website
INTERVIEW: LCU Wildcats’ Micah Dunn & Tyren Young discuss week one matchup
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats will open their season against Southwestern Assemblies of God University on September 3. Wildcats receiver Micah Dunn and defensive back Tyren Young stopped by the studio to talk about the challenges they face heading into week one.
ASH’s Coach Bachman believes Cenla has a bunch of talent
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The talent in Cenla sports sometimes goes unnoticed because some may pay more attention to other cities in the state of Louisiana. But, there are guys that went to local high schools in this area, like DJ Chark and John LeGlue, who are in the NFL.
Vote for your Week 1 MedExpress Game of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Friday night lights will be shining bright for Week 1 of the high school football season. With many local games taking place Friday, Sept. 2, the KALB Sports Team needs your help to determine where we will be for the MedExpress Week 1 Game of the Week. Vote at the poll below. The winner will be announced Thursday, Sept. 1.
Pressure is a privilege for Coach Tommy Moore & the Northwood-Lena Gators
LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood Lena Gators have shocked the high school Class 1A world last year after going 1-6 in 2020. Last year, the Gators finished 5-6 and won their first-ever playoff game, which was their first-ever postseason win in the school’s history. Head Coach Tommy Moore...
Cenla high school coaches prepare for week one, discuss upcoming matchups
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Holy Savior Menard, nine Central Louisiana high school football coaches participated in the week one Cenla Presser. Each coach talked about the excitement of the 2022 season and their upcoming matchups. Coach Bachman - ASH. Coach McLaughlin - Buckeye. Coach Coleman - Peabody. Coach Charles...
SPORTSNITE: 2022 High School Football Preview Show
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - From now until December, every week will be filled with high school football as the Road to the Dome starts now. To get you ready for the 2022 season, the KALB Sports Team sat down with Coach Ben McLaughlin at Buckeye, Coach Jess Curtis at Many and Coach Andy Boone at Avoyelles. Local sports expert, Lamar Gafford, also joined Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison to give his top five teams to watch out for this upcoming season.
NSU prepares for first trip to Montana since 2004
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Week 1 for the Northwestern State Demons will certainly present some new challenges as the team will travel to Montana to face the Grizzlies for the first time since the 2004 FCS Playoffs. Despite it being the first game of the season, Demons Head Coach Brad...
AEX to receive funding for improvement, modernization
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana has received a nearly $7.5 million grant for improving and modernizing several airports in the state. The money is coming from the Department of Transportation, and the Alexandria International Airport will see some of it. AEX is set to receive more than $1.4 million to...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fourth victim in a drowning on the Sabine River last week has been found, Beauregard officials said. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed Bently Lane Fountain, a four-year-old boy, was found between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m. today. Herford said three adults drowned trying to...
LDWF to offer dove lease fields in DeRidder and Colfax on Sept. 3
(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax for the opening day of dove hunting season on Saturday, Sept. 3, along with several LDWF Wildlife Management Area dove fields. Hunters may access permits for the lease field hunts through the...
Three of four people missing from the Sabine River found and identified
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced three of the four missing from the Sabine River have been located. The four went missing from the water Friday evening. The three adults have been found in the waters of the Sabine River and are identified as Troy...
Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash
AVOYELLES PARISH - At around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 107 at La. Hwy 115 Cutoff Road. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Robert D. Reich of Forest Hill. Reportedly, Reich was driving southbound on La. Hwy...
Leesville authorities asking for assistance identifying shoplifting suspect
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating or identifying the owner of a vehicle seen in surveillance footage. The suspect is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting incident at a local Leesville business. Authorities say the vehicle should...
New Alexandria City Council district maps drawn
We speak with an attorney who says his client was one of many Cypress Arrow employees that helped aid in the investigation of the facility over alleged dog abuse. Trial for Brandon Francisco allowed to move forward after La. Supreme Court decision. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Louisiana Supreme...
Attorney for Cypress Arrow whistleblower explains motivation for leaking viral videos
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Earlier this month, videos surfaced that depicted dogs being allegedly abused at Cypress Arrow K9 Academy in Lena by owner Tina Frey and her daughter Victoria Brimer. Those videos went viral on social media and on August 18, Frey and Brimer turned themselves in to authorities, both facing two felony counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals.
Vernon Parish man arrested for fuel theft and crimes committed to logging equipment
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry:. Bradley Keith Thomas of Leesville, LA, was arrested for crimes related to logging equipment in Vernon Parish. On August 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Enforcement Agents arrested 28-year-old Bradley Thomas for two...
Cypress Arrow whistleblower speaks out
The Alexandria City Council district maps have been redrawn due to a decline in population over the last 10 years and a shift in population in each district. If approved, this could affect who you vote for come election time. Trial for Brandon Francisco allowed to move forward after La....
What the Alexandria City Council redistricting process could mean for voters come election time
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Redistricting for the Alexandria City Council’s district lines occurs every 10 years following the U.S. Census. The Rapides Area Planning Commission has been working for several months to create a new map that accurately represents the population change of the city over the last decade. As a whole, the City of Alexandria saw a population decline of approximately 2,000 residents, but breaking it down district by district, three of the five districts declined in population as well.
Lena man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man from Lena has been arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 1 southbound at the I-49 entrance ramp. The Boyce Police Department said on August 25 they pulled over Jordan T. Barron, 23, and said they discovered the following items in his vehicle: a bag containing approximately 20 grams of suspected marijuana, a digital scale, a semi-automatic 9mm handgun with four loaded magazines, two cell phones and over $11,000.
