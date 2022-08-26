Read full article on original website
Signs set out to inform Billings community
Billings, MT- The Suicide Coalition of Yellowstone hopes to raise awareness about the epidemic and advocate for prevention. Every sign will feature on it somewhere the new national suicide prevention number. 998. Similar to 911, the suicide prevention hotline number will be available at all hours, anywhere in the United States.
Cement truck rolls over on I-90 in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont.- A cement truck rolled over on I-90 eastbound at mile-marker 446 in Billings Tuesday. Our reporter on scene said an extrication is in progress. One eastbound lane and the King Avenue West off-ramp are closed.
'We feel unseen:' Documentary about parent caregivers coming to Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A documentary about parent caregivers for children with complex medical conditions is coming to Billings. . It will be shown on September 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lockwood High School auditorium. Parent caregiver and advocate Jamie Buechler was instrumental in bringing the film to Billings. She...
New details about high-speed chase, fiery crash released
NEW INFORMATION: Court documents identify the driver of the vehicle as Levi Johnson from Minnesota. The following is a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol:. BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is currently investigating an incident east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit. At 08:39 A.M. a Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol observed a grey sedan traveling east through a construction zone at 95 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in a reckless manner cutting off other vehicles. The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle caught on fire and a male exited the vehicle and began running. The MHP Trooper was able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames. This male was transported to a Billings hospital with critical injuries. MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services. After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran was apprehended without incident. This investigation is still active at this time.
Firefighter returns to duty after near death experience
BILLINGS, MT- Captain Doug Koffler of the Billings Fire Department returned to duty this week after four months of treatment after suffering from a heart attack. "We knew there was something wrong with Doug," said Ryan Zimmerman, a fellow firefighter and friend of Captain Koffler. Captain Koffler responded to a...
Child recovering after being struck by car in the Heights
BILLINGS - A 7-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a car in the Heights Tuesday morning. Billings Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick says around 7:40 am, the boy ran across Lake Elmo Drive near Reda Lane. A car traveling south on the road was unable to stop in time...
Billings Central's 'Three-Headed Monster' threatens the rest of Class A
Billings Central's 'Three-Headed Monster' threatens the rest of Class A. The group is back with a talented class of seniors who are set to make some noise this fall. The offensive line boasts five returners, and it's a backfield full of seniors running behind their blocks.
GNAC salutes Montana State Billings' Christine Funk in volleyball
Montana State Billings' sophomore Christine Funk was selected Monday as the volleyball defensive player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. She averaged 4.79 digs per set in the Yellowjackets' four wins. Funk opened with a 25-dig performance in Friday's five-set win over MSU Moorhead. Funk had double-digit...
Bozeman Lady Hawks blow past Billings Senior
BILLINGS--The Billings Senior Broncs and Bozeman Hawks went head to head at Amend Park today. The Senior boys overpowered the Hawks 3-1, and the Lady Hawks showed out in the first half. They scored three goals in four minutes, after an early goal by Ursula Vlases kicked off the scoring....
Montana State releases depth chart for season-opening Gold Rush game
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team's first depth chart of the 2022 season was released on Monday, six days before MSU's annual Gold Rush game. The Bobcats have 12 first-string offensive and defense players who started multiple games last season, including quarterback Tommy Mellott. The sophomore from Butte became the starter during last year's Football Championship Subdivision playoff opener, so Saturday's season opener against McNeese State at Bobcat Stadium will be his first regular season start. He was mainly a special teams player at this point last year and even played some wide receiver.
Ogden Raptors bring out the bats in win over Billings Mustangs
OGDEN — The Ogden Raptors sent 13 batters to the plate and hit three home runs in a nine-run fifth inning on the way to a 21-6 victory over the Billings Mustangs Tuesday night in the Pioneer League. The Raptors had seven hits in the big inning, including homers...
