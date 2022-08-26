Women’s Republican booth at fair vandalized

Sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, the Mat-Su Republican Women’s booth at the Alaska State Fair was vandalized. Someone destroyed one of the running lights on the trailer and put several random dents and large scratches down one side. The vandal also tore down the board that had names of veterans and ribbons on it and left it face down on the ground.

The booth is one of the many that are at the fair every year, and the women and men who volunteer at the booth hold an annual gun raffle as part of the festivities. Volunteers said it appeared someone took the sign for the gun raffle, which was attached to a concrete block, and used it as a battering device. Other than the broken running light, the rest of the damage was mainly cosmetic.

Mat-Su Republican Women’s Club was established in 1947, when the Territory of Alaska was still largely run by Democrats.