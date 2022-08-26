ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

The Home Depot Foundation joins local nonprofits to renovate USS Midway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Aug. 30, the Home Depot Foundation and other local nonprofits teamed up to complete several large-scale renovation projects aboard San Diego’s USS Midway. The museum aboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier is a popular tourist attraction showcasing historic U.S. Naval might and San Diego’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Artemis launch called off due to engine issues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Before the Artemis I could launch as the test run for man’s first return to the moon since 1972, engine issues caused a launch delay. KUSI’s Mark Mathis was joined by Mark Larson, AM 760 radio host, to talk about the launch. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Beach bonfire ban would affect local businesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For years, local businesses have benefitted from the ounce of flexibility allowed by vague firepit laws in San Diego. However, a recent movement in local government to clarify existing laws would eliminate business for these companies. Currently, specific set-ups outside of city firepits allow for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

California’s 2nd largest district back to class Aug. 29

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 120,ooo students were back in classrooms on Aug. 29. San Diego’s second largest district has shed it’s mask mandate for the first time in years. SDUSD is California’s second largest district. KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez visited Logan Memorial Educational Campus to see...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista candidate Amar Campa-Najjar discusses homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ammar Campa-Najjar is one of two mayoral candidates heading into the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Campa-Najjar joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss why Campa-Najjar is dead set on not just winning the election, but winning by a landslide. He discussed in detail Chula Vista’s...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

7th Annual OGO 15″ Cup Challenge supports veterans with disabilities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday Aug. 29 is the 7th Annual OGO 15″ Cup Challenge, a golfing event that will benefit the nonprofit corporation Operation Game On. Their mission is to provide golf as a form of rehabilitation for returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities. All proceeds from the 15″ Cup Challenge will go to Operation Game On.
SAN DIEGO, CA

