Dr. Jake Deutsch explains how to prevent overdoses with fentanyl testing
The opioid epidemic continues to impact San Diego as well as the entire nation.. According to the latest data, there were more than 800 fentanyl-related deaths in the county from 2020-2021. Dr. Jake Deutsch with Mount Sinai hospital joined us to discuss the growing issue and what can be done...
SD Teacher of the Year Jacqueline Ma explains how she connects with distracted students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Teachers and students alike are still navigating a time of enormous tribulation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, five local educators have been named San Diego County Teacher of the Year, reflecting incredible perseverance in the classroom, and the zoom room. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney...
The Home Depot Foundation joins local nonprofits to renovate USS Midway
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Aug. 30, the Home Depot Foundation and other local nonprofits teamed up to complete several large-scale renovation projects aboard San Diego’s USS Midway. The museum aboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier is a popular tourist attraction showcasing historic U.S. Naval might and San Diego’s...
Artemis launch called off due to engine issues
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Before the Artemis I could launch as the test run for man’s first return to the moon since 1972, engine issues caused a launch delay. KUSI’s Mark Mathis was joined by Mark Larson, AM 760 radio host, to talk about the launch. The...
“Rj” McLeod on U.S. most-wanted list is now in custody in El Salvador
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Raymond “Rj” McCleod is one of the U.S. Marshal’s Top 15 most wanted fugitives and is now in custody after months of hiding out in Central America. McLeod was charged with the murder of his girlfriend at the time, 30-year-old Kristal Mitchell.
Beach bonfire ban would affect local businesses
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For years, local businesses have benefitted from the ounce of flexibility allowed by vague firepit laws in San Diego. However, a recent movement in local government to clarify existing laws would eliminate business for these companies. Currently, specific set-ups outside of city firepits allow for...
Top 15 Most Wanted murder suspect Raymond “RJ” McLeod captured in El Salvador
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An ex-Marine accused of murdering his girlfriend in Allied Gardens more than six years ago was in custody Tuesday in El Salvador. Raymond McLeod, 37, was arrested Monday afternoon and is expected to be extradited to San Diego to face a murder charge stemming from the 2016 killing of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell.
Kevin Faulconer: California’s climate action plan is lacking common sense
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California already had rules mandating a certain percentage of new car sales had to be electric or zero-emission vehicles, but as we know Gov. Gavin Newsom has pushed to eliminate the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. With the addition of Newsom’s ban...
Sea180 in Imperial Beach, CA to host Margarita Festival September 4th
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KUSI) Sea180 Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach will host a margarita festival on September 4th, 2022. The festival will include five local tequila companies, food, and music!. The five tequila companies will each create a margarita to taste and the guests will vote on the best one!
What it means to be “Teacher of the Year” through unprecedented pandemic
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Teachers and students alike are still navigating a time of enormous tribulation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, five local educators have been named San Diego County Teacher of the Year, reflecting incredible perseverance in the classroom, and the zoom room. KUSI’s Paul Rudy...
California’s 2nd largest district back to class Aug. 29
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 120,ooo students were back in classrooms on Aug. 29. San Diego’s second largest district has shed it’s mask mandate for the first time in years. SDUSD is California’s second largest district. KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez visited Logan Memorial Educational Campus to see...
Chula Vista candidate Amar Campa-Najjar discusses homelessness
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ammar Campa-Najjar is one of two mayoral candidates heading into the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Campa-Najjar joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss why Campa-Najjar is dead set on not just winning the election, but winning by a landslide. He discussed in detail Chula Vista’s...
7th Annual OGO 15″ Cup Challenge supports veterans with disabilities
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday Aug. 29 is the 7th Annual OGO 15″ Cup Challenge, a golfing event that will benefit the nonprofit corporation Operation Game On. Their mission is to provide golf as a form of rehabilitation for returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities. All proceeds from the 15″ Cup Challenge will go to Operation Game On.
Mental competency hearing for Larry Millete, delayed until September 26, 2022
The mental competency hearing for Larry Millete, who is accused in the killing of his wife, May “Maya” Millete was held Monday. The judge said the hearing will be rescheduled for September 26, 2022.
Aztecs leadership discusses Araiza rape lawsuit in contentious conference
In the midst of Matt Araiza, there remains San Diego State’s role…or lack thereof. The powers that be in the athletic office speaking for the first time about their knowledge…and response to the gang rape civil suit. Except in this case they spoke twice. Allison Edmonds speaking...
