Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Bethel Public Library is hiring for two part-time positions
The Bethel Public Library is hiring a Youth Services Assistant and a Library Assistant. Interested applicants may send a resume and cover letter to the Library Director, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To learn more about these positions...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: NAAD CENTER
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT NAAD CENTER!
hamlethub.com
Former Ridgefield resident, Dr. John R. Patrick Pens New Book, Reflection Attitude
John Patrick has been talking and writing about the role of attitudes for more than twenty years. In his new book, Reflection Attitude, Patrick, the former Vice President of Internet Technology at IBM, compiles nearly 100 articles he has written. Based on his own research and experience, he believes many...
hamlethub.com
Award-Winning Author/Survivor Stephanie Land to Keynote 25th Annual ‘Speaking of Women’
Award-Winning Author/Survivor Stephanie Land to Keynote 25th Annual ‘Speaking of Women’. The Center for Family Justice’s annual fundraiser benefits those who are impacted by domestic violence and sexual abuse. It will be held at The Waterview in Monroe on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 12 p.m. The Center...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
WCSU Managerial Accounting Propels Redding Native Luke Holden to Achieve Business Success
Luke Holden stepped out onto the rooftop balcony of his Midtown Manhattan apartment near Grand Central Terminal recently and pointed toward the sun as it set behind the Empire State Building. “WCSU gave me the tools to come down here and succeed,” he said. “I love living in New York City.”
hamlethub.com
RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner guests can win Date Night for a Year! Thank you to the generous donors!
RVNAhealth will host its annual Autumn Dinner and celebrate the nonprofit’s meaningful work on Saturday, September 24 at The Amber Room in Danbury. One of the event’s highlights is a raffle that promises the lucky winner “Date Night for a Year”. Yes - one year of fine dining, unforgettable experiences and getaways! Raffle tickets are $100 and a limited number will be sold.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo Participate in 2022 Dream Ride
Yesterday, Saturday, August 27, Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo from Windsor Locks, CT participated in the 2022 Dream Ride in Farmington, CT. The Dream Ride Experience is the signature fundraising event of The Hometown Foundation, Inc. Dream Riders are Special Olympics athletes and individuals with...
hamlethub.com
New Canaan 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Friday, September 9 in Front of Town Hall
A memorial ceremony commemorating the twenty-first anniversary of the September 11 attacks and those who lost their lives will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 outside on the front lawn of New Canaan Town Hall. The ceremony will begin at 9:55 AM, the time the first tower fell. Refreshments...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Boys & Girls Village 80th Anniversary Celebration on September 28
Boys & Girls Village (BGV), a leading provider of behavioral health, special education, vocational training, permanency planning services, and juvenile justice initiatives for Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families, is planning an 80th-anniversary celebration. The Milford-based nonprofit agency began as a "boys’ village" in 1942 where troubled boys...
hamlethub.com
Danbury's JK’s Texas Hot Weiners Closes Its Doors After Nearly 100 Years
A Danbury staple and beloved family business, JK’s Texas Hot Weiners, located at 126 South Street, closed its doors over the weekend. Both the property and the restaurant have been on the market for quite some time but the news still comes as a shock to locals who took to social media to express their sadness.
hamlethub.com
HomeGoods in Ridgefield Gets Sign, Opening Slated for September 15!
Kohl's, permanently closed its doors in Ridgefield in January of 2022 after more than two decades at 125 Danbury Road. Almost immediately after shutting the doors, construction began to transform ⅓ of the space into HomeGoods. The HomeGoods website indicates the Ridgefield location will open on September 15 at...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Resident Katherine Grissmer an Award-Winner at Hamilton College Convocation
Katherine Grissmer of Ridgefield was named the recipient of The Oren Root Prize Scholarship at Hamilton College's annual Convocation ceremony on August 24. Grissmer, a junior majoring in mathematics, is a graduate of Canterbury School. Members of the administration welcomed students and new faculty, and academic achievement prizes were awarded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
United Way of CFC Receives $22K from Eversource
Bridgeport, CT – United Way of Coastal Fairfield County announced today that Eversource Energy, as a long-time supporter of United Way agencies across New England, is providing a $22,000 donation to support the United Way’s critical efforts to tackle the most pressing issues facing local families and individuals. The donation is part of the $2.6 million total from Eversource employees and the Eversource Foundation to United Way organizations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. This additional financial support will help allow United Way of Coastal Fairfield County to continue providing critical health, education, and financial stability services directly to families in the area.
hamlethub.com
Town of Fairfield Assists New Business Venture
Fairfield, CT - The Fairfield Department of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce its latest micro-enterprise assistance grant awarded to *andHOW! Graphics, located at 303 Linwood Avenue in Fairfield. The grant has enabled *andHOW! Graphics to purchase specialized equipment to expand its business operations in Fairfield. *andHOW! Graphics...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefielders donate to orphanage in Kenya
In July, a group of twenty-two people, many from Ridgefield and surrounding towns, traveled to Kenya and Tanzania on a safari trip. During the planning, each traveler was asked if they wanted to bring an extra suitcase filled with needed items to donate to a local orphanage there called Arrive Kenya.
hamlethub.com
Camerata d’Amici Welcomes New Singers for the Upcoming Season
Camerata d’Amici is pleased to announce that it will be holding auditions for all vocal parts for the 2022-2023 season. Auditions are by appointment now through September 6. To set up an audition time, or to find out more about Camerata, contact the artistic director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
hamlethub.com
Save your seat! Girls entering grades 4th to 8th are invited to join the Fall 2022 Ms President US program
The mission of Ms President US is to motivate and prepare girls to aim for the highest civic leadership positions and to know that they can achieve them. As Ridgefield's First Selectman, Rudy Marconi, stated, "Ms President US fills a niche that is very important - we need to have.
hamlethub.com
WBDC’s Women Rising Gala to feature fashion icon and Connecticut First Lady
Fashion icon and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg will be the keynote speaker at the Women’s Business Development Council’s (WBDC’s) Annual Women Rising Gala and Awards Celebration, to be held Oct. 28 at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich. Annie Lamont, First Lady of Connecticut and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Oak HC/FT, will serve as the event’s Honorary Chair.
hamlethub.com
Greater Danbury Irish Festival on New Milford Green September 10 and 11
The Greater Danbury Irish Festival is a 2-day event that you don’t want to miss! This year, it will take place at the New Milford Town Green, 25 Main St., New Milford on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 from noon to 6pm each day. We have live...
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Public School households can know when their student’s bus will arrive at their stop
NCPS families can find out when a student’s bus will arrive at their stop. Bus location is monitored by GPS and information is transmitted by cellular service. Households may see small skips in data due to limited cell service. Any member of the household can access your student’s information...
Comments / 0