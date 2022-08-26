Bridgeport, CT – United Way of Coastal Fairfield County announced today that Eversource Energy, as a long-time supporter of United Way agencies across New England, is providing a $22,000 donation to support the United Way’s critical efforts to tackle the most pressing issues facing local families and individuals. The donation is part of the $2.6 million total from Eversource employees and the Eversource Foundation to United Way organizations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. This additional financial support will help allow United Way of Coastal Fairfield County to continue providing critical health, education, and financial stability services directly to families in the area.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO