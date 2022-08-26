ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hamlethub.com

Bethel Public Library is hiring for two part-time positions

The Bethel Public Library is hiring a Youth Services Assistant and a Library Assistant. Interested applicants may send a resume and cover letter to the Library Director, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To learn more about these positions...
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: NAAD CENTER

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT NAAD CENTER!
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner guests can win Date Night for a Year! Thank you to the generous donors!

RVNAhealth will host its annual Autumn Dinner and celebrate the nonprofit’s meaningful work on Saturday, September 24 at The Amber Room in Danbury. One of the event’s highlights is a raffle that promises the lucky winner “Date Night for a Year”. Yes - one year of fine dining, unforgettable experiences and getaways! Raffle tickets are $100 and a limited number will be sold.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo Participate in 2022 Dream Ride

Yesterday, Saturday, August 27, Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo from Windsor Locks, CT participated in the 2022 Dream Ride in Farmington, CT. The Dream Ride Experience is the signature fundraising event of The Hometown Foundation, Inc. Dream Riders are Special Olympics athletes and individuals with...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Boys & Girls Village 80th Anniversary Celebration on September 28

Boys & Girls Village (BGV), a leading provider of behavioral health, special education, vocational training, permanency planning services, and juvenile justice initiatives for Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families, is planning an 80th-anniversary celebration. The Milford-based nonprofit agency began as a "boys’ village" in 1942 where troubled boys...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury's JK’s Texas Hot Weiners Closes Its Doors After Nearly 100 Years

A Danbury staple and beloved family business, JK’s Texas Hot Weiners, located at 126 South Street, closed its doors over the weekend. Both the property and the restaurant have been on the market for quite some time but the news still comes as a shock to locals who took to social media to express their sadness.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

HomeGoods in Ridgefield Gets Sign, Opening Slated for September 15!

Kohl's, permanently closed its doors in Ridgefield in January of 2022 after more than two decades at 125 Danbury Road. Almost immediately after shutting the doors, construction began to transform ⅓ of the space into HomeGoods. The HomeGoods website indicates the Ridgefield location will open on September 15 at...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

United Way of CFC Receives $22K from Eversource

Bridgeport, CT – United Way of Coastal Fairfield County announced today that Eversource Energy, as a long-time supporter of United Way agencies across New England, is providing a $22,000 donation to support the United Way’s critical efforts to tackle the most pressing issues facing local families and individuals. The donation is part of the $2.6 million total from Eversource employees and the Eversource Foundation to United Way organizations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. This additional financial support will help allow United Way of Coastal Fairfield County to continue providing critical health, education, and financial stability services directly to families in the area.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Fairfield Assists New Business Venture

Fairfield, CT - The Fairfield Department of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce its latest micro-enterprise assistance grant awarded to *andHOW! Graphics, located at 303 Linwood Avenue in Fairfield. The grant has enabled *andHOW! Graphics to purchase specialized equipment to expand its business operations in Fairfield. *andHOW! Graphics...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefielders donate to orphanage in Kenya

In July, a group of twenty-two people, many from Ridgefield and surrounding towns, traveled to Kenya and Tanzania on a safari trip. During the planning, each traveler was asked if they wanted to bring an extra suitcase filled with needed items to donate to a local orphanage there called Arrive Kenya.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Camerata d’Amici Welcomes New Singers for the Upcoming Season

Camerata d’Amici is pleased to announce that it will be holding auditions for all vocal parts for the 2022-2023 season. Auditions are by appointment now through September 6. To set up an audition time, or to find out more about Camerata, contact the artistic director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

WBDC’s Women Rising Gala to feature fashion icon and Connecticut First Lady

Fashion icon and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg will be the keynote speaker at the Women’s Business Development Council’s (WBDC’s) Annual Women Rising Gala and Awards Celebration, to be held Oct. 28 at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich. Annie Lamont, First Lady of Connecticut and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Oak HC/FT, will serve as the event’s Honorary Chair.
GREENWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

Greater Danbury Irish Festival on New Milford Green September 10 and 11

The Greater Danbury Irish Festival is a 2-day event that you don’t want to miss! This year, it will take place at the New Milford Town Green, 25 Main St., New Milford on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 from noon to 6pm each day. We have live...

