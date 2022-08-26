Read full article on original website
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made It
It was a muggy summer evening on July 27, 1988, and Debbie Traylor’s washing machine had just broken in her Phoenix, Arizona home. She grabbed her 13-year-old son, Myron, and headed for a walk to her parent’s house on Pecan Road. Myron is a great kid who does not curse, use drugs or get into trouble. He enjoyed baseball and attending Southminster Presbyterian Church.
