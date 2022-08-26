ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Things to do in Chicago this weekend

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — It’s late summer, but the neighborhood festivals show little sign of slowing down. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson has the weekend roundup of events:

Bucktown Arts Fest returns for the first time in two years, featuring work by nearly 200 artists. Considered a staple of the summer festival season, you’ll find live music plus a lineup of craft brews at Holstein Park.

—Hellenic pride will take center stage when the annual Taste of Greektown returns to Halsted Street. Now in its 31st year, the culinary fest features tasty dishes cooked by some of the neighborhood's most beloved restaurants.

—You’ll be a-maize-d, smiling from ear to ear, during the Elote Festival in Round Lake Beach. Too corny? Known to many as the “corn festival,” the three-day event includes a carnival, food trucks and all the elote you can eat.

—Enjoy bears and beers, lions and lagers, anteaters and ales at ZooBrew Saturday afternoon. Hosted at the Brookfield Zoo, the 21-and-over beer-tasting event lets you sip and sample among the animals.

—Grab your bike and head to west suburban Elgin Sunday for the 7th Annual Bike for the Kids . Whether it’s a few miles or 50, cyclists of all ages can ride along the Fox River Trail.

—We’re almost halfway to St. Patrick’s Day, and that calls for a celebration. Come dressed in green for a themed game as the Chicago Dogs take on the Gary SouthShore RailCats Saturday night. Show up early for the pre-game costume parade and stick around for a fireworks display.

