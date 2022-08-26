Nip & Tuck: Former 'Jersey Shore' Star Jen Harley Gets Down There Makeover!

Mega

Eat your heart out, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ! Jen Harley got a mommy makeover, and Radar has the photos.

In exclusive shots obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former Jersey Shore star — who shares four-year-old daughter Ariana Sky Magro with Ortiz-Magro — didn't hesitate to let cameras inside for her nip and tuck procedure down there.

We're told Harley underwent vaginal rejuvenation procedures at La Belle Vie MedSpa in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills, CA.

Harley was pumped for the treatment in her nether parts, revealing she was hoping it would get her back to her pre-baby self.

"This is kind of a facial for a vagina. I know that sounds kind of crazy but I am super excited to try it," she said. "I am back here in the treatment room and we are doing Votiva. It's going to promote laxity and collagen, it's after childbirth. Just to try and bring your vagina back to normal and make it perfect again.”

Sources reveal the ex-reality star also got Morpheus8 injections to remove the "stubborn" area around her waist, allegedly following in the footsteps of A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Jessica Simpson.

"I am so excited to try Morpheus A. It's been like a hot celebrity trend. Kim Kardashian has been doing it and Jessica Simpson. It helps with skin tightening and I am doing it in my stubborn area around my bra line," Harley explained. "I just can’t get rid of it. This helps with elasticity. It's combined with micro-needling and radio frequencies."