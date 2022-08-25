ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Catching Up With Kincaid-South Fork School District

Superintendent of Kincaid-South Fork School District Chris Clark is pulling a bit of double-duty. He is serving as an interim principal of the high school. He’s excited about the direction of the district’s Social Emotional Learning programs. Clark is focused on having a normal school year. That means...
KINCAID, IL
Moweaqua Man Sentenced To Three Years For Battery

A Moweaqua man has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for Aggravated Battery. 27-year-old Timothy Sutton of Moweaqua was sentenced last week to three years in prison for the offense of aggravated battery, a class 3 felony. Sutton could have gotten up to five years in prison. The...
MOWEAQUA, IL

