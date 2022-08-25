JEWISHcolorado partners with Grinspoon Foundation’s Flagship Program. The free book program reaches thousands of children statewide. PJ Library, the flagship program of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation (HGF), is celebrating the delivery of its 50 millionth free book to Jewish families this summer. What started out in 2005 as a small project in Western Massachusetts has now grown to affect the lives of millions of Jewish children worldwide, including thousands of children in Colorado. Books are translated into seven languages and then delivered to more than 680,000 kids each month across more than 35 countries.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO