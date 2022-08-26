Read full article on original website
Related
KDVR.com
Safe kids top priority in DPD's school zone enforcement
With children returning to school in the metro, DPD is calling attention to driver safety in school zones. Safe kids top priority in DPD’s school zone enforcement. Where you might be overcharged at the checkout scanner. Fentanyl peer advisors attack addiction crisis. DPD arrest 4 in shooting that killed...
KDVR.com
Dougco county commissioner Pridefest controversy
The Douglas County commissioner is seeking to ban future Pride events. Local: proposed JeffCo library will hurt community. Where you might be overcharged at the checkout scanner. Safe kids top priority in DPD’s school zone enforcement. Fentanyl peer advisors attack addiction crisis. DPD arrest 4 in shooting that killed...
KDVR.com
Community works to stop construction harming prairie dogs outside of Parker Walgreens
Community members and city officials are taking action to stop construction work at a Walgreens in Parker after contractors graded over prairie dog burrows. Nicole Fierro reports.
KDVR.com
Employees terrified after daytime break-in at human services building
An anonymous Denver Human Services employee emailed the Problem Solvers about a few scary incidents at the Denver Human Services building that occurred this month. Joshua Short reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDVR.com
Disabled woman concerned about safety at Castle Rock apartment
A disabled resident in Castle Rock said it has taken months to have stairs at her apartment repaired. Shaul Turner reports. Disabled woman concerned about safety at Castle Rock …. Affidavit reveals details in grisly Greeley murder. 90 degree heat to last late into summer. Why are so few women...
KDVR.com
Why are so few women applying to be Denver police?
Denver women do not appear to want to be a part of the Denver police department based on application numbers over the last few years. DJ Summers breaks down the trend.
KDVR.com
Family of murdered Loveland woman want answers
Chantell R. Wilkes, 49, was found dead in a Loveland river on the morning of August 22, 2022. Her brother shares his shock after the tragedy. KOA’s Benjamin Allbright breaks down Broncos moves. Proposed Jeffco library opposed by residents. Where you might be overcharged at the checkout scanner. Safe...
KDVR.com
2 juveniles, 2 adults shot in overnight Sunnyside shooting
A shooting that occurred in Denver overnight left four victims with gunshot wounds, two of which were juveniles. 2 juveniles, 2 adults shot in overnight Sunnyside …. Family, friends remember 22-year-old killed in Greeley. Employees terrified after daytime break-in at human …. Local cars target of national TikTok challenge encouraging...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com
Denver police arrest 3 in Ma Kaing shooting
Denver police gave an update on a shooting that left a mother dead in the East Colfax neighborhood in July. Local: proposed JeffCo library will hurt community. Where you might be overcharged at the checkout scanner. Safe kids top priority in DPD’s school zone enforcement. Fentanyl peer advisors attack...
KDVR.com
Scammer poses as a Denver Deputy Sheriff, asks for payments
DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Sheriff’s Department wants people to be on the lookout for a scammer who is posing as a member of the department and asking people for money for failing to appear in court for a subpoena. According to a news release, the impersonator will...
KDVR.com
Denverites are losing hundreds of guns a year to criminals
Colorado law charges gun owners with a misdemeanor if their failure to securely store a firearm allows the weapon to land in a juvenile’s hands. In Denver, hundreds of weapons have fallen into thieves’ hands.
KDVR.com
Rocky Mountain Tap and Garden
If you are looking for something new to do this labor Day Weekend check out the new Rocky Mountain Tap and Garden debuting their new 10,000 square-foot family friendly beer garden in Louisville. Doors open this weekend with tons of food, fun and celebrations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDVR.com
Castle Rock police searching for beauty product thieves
Police are searching for two women in connection to shoplifting makeup. Castle Rock police searching for beauty product thieves. Local: proposed JeffCo library will hurt community. Where you might be overcharged at the checkout scanner. Safe kids top priority in DPD’s school zone enforcement. Fentanyl peer advisors attack addiction...
KDVR.com
Denver to end homeless hotel program implemented during COVID
Some of Denver's most vulnerable residents have been living in hotels since the COVID pandemic, but more than 100 recently were given notice that will be coming to an end soon. Gabrielle Franklin has more.
KDVR.com
1 dead, 3 injured in weekend shooting
One man was killed in a shooting over the weekend in the Sunnyside neighborhood. Jim Hooley reports.
Comments / 1