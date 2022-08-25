Read full article on original website
Emilia Clarke Talks About Whether She’s Interested In Doing A Game of Thrones Spin-off Based on Daenerys
To the shock of many, The Hollywood Reporter revealed in June that Jon Snow would get a new spinoff, with the show focusing on the character following the events that transpired after the series finale. Kit Harrington is confirmed to return to the role that made him a household name, though there’s no word on when the show will debut. To recall, Snow ultimately learned that his name was Aegon Targaryen, which could’ve seen the Targaryen claim the Iron Throne. However, Snow never betrayed Daenerys until the mad queen abruptly murdered an entire village to claim the throne for herself finally.
Upcoming Star Wars Shows
Star Wars has remained one of the most popular and influential science fiction series for several reasons, including its exciting juggle between a space western and space opera and plenty of other reasons. In addition, Star Wars has been noted as one of the most original series ever created. The first installment of Star Wars was released in 1977, but that made it all the more interesting to introduce audiences to a deep story with mysterious backgrounds and elements that weren’t seen in media before. Most recently, Star Wars has followed the themes of Marvel, as they share Disney as a home and have been adding to its universe through television programs. Most recently, Star Wars ended its first limited series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and announced additional shows that’ll become available on Disney+ in the foreseeable Future. Below, we’ve detailed all upcoming Star Wars shows and what we know about them.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
House of the Dragon: Episode 3-Recap
Things are moving right along, and getting worse as they go when it comes to the house of Targaryen. It’s fair to say that Rheanyra feels as though she’s getting little to no actual attention other than to be married off to an arrogant Lannister lord, which is custom, unfortunately. Daemon is still doing his own thing and fighting against the Crabfeeder, while the king is slowly but surely finding that his rule is anything but blessed. In fact, during the customary hunt that takes place during this episode, it can be seen how far the king is falling into madness, though he hasn’t fallen headlong just yet. Things are only getting worse, and the great houses feel as though they’re held together by threads ready to snap. The time jump experienced in this episode is enough to disorient anyone who hasn’t been paying attention up to this point. Still, if one has no trouble realizing that the queen has given birth to a male heir, and is pregnant with yet another child, then they’ll know that things are progressing as they should.
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Release Date Has Been Made Official
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has been confirmed. When the live-action adaptation of the classic Sega video game burst onto the scene by dropping a trailer in May 2019, die-hard fans were not happy with the product. That’s because the blue hedgehog didn’t look like his original design, with the creators making him seem more human-like, which actually came across as a bit creepy. However, Jeff Fowler – the director – addressed the criticism and instantly changed Sonic’s look to the original design, which pleased fans. Ultimately, the feature came out the following year before the pandemic, and Sonic The Hedgehog got a good reception from critics and fans. Still, more importantly, it made a killing at the box office. The first installment garnered $320 million worldwide. The first film’s success began a new franchise that Hollywood has been dying for when it comes to video game adaptations.
Is Jurassic World Dominion Truly The Final Film?
Recently, the sixth entry in the Jurassic saga, Dominion, saw Chris Pratt, Isabella Sermon, and Bryce Dallas Howard team up with original cast members Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), and Sam Neil (Alan Grant). Newcomers DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts), Mamoudou Athie (Ramsay Cole), and Omar Sy (Barry Sembene) had essential roles in the action/adventure feature as well.
Movie Review: Collection
It’s kind of interesting to think that Alex Pettyfer used to be a hot prospect when he was first coming up, especially since now it would appear that he’s been relegated to starring in B-list movies that aren’t that bad but are still far and away from the hits that he might like to find himself cast in. Whatever promise he had when he was first coming up isn’t gone entirely, but it’s taken a different direction as he’s starred in a few movies now that aren’t topping the charts but are at least keeping him employed. Collection is one of those that’s not horrible from the start but lacks a bit of the punch that some movies need to keep going in a positive direction. As a debt collector, a grieving father, and someone trying to find a reason to keep going, Pettyfer’s character is a guy that feels as though he’s on edge most of the movie or as if he’s trying to find a way out of his current life that’s not working.
What We Know So Far About he Live-Action Barbie Movie
Well, if you’ve been living under a rock for the last three years, then a live-action version of the famous brand was greenlit. Originally, Barbie made a splash in entertainment and media in March of 1959; developer Ruth Handler co-founded the product with her husband Elliot of the Mattel company. The inspiration behind the 11-inch plastic figure came from the couple watching their daughter play with make-believe paper dolls of adult women. Handler realized the potential for a toy, though the founder likely didn’t guess it would be an iconic figure selling over billions of dollars. The toy was officially released on March 9, 1959, with the doll reflecting viral stars such as Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe. The product reportedly sold 300,00o units in its first year; the rest is history. Barbie’s first love, Ken Carson, was introduced to the masses in 1961. The name comes from Ruth Handler’s son. As time passed, Barbie expanded to media thanks to cartoons and direct-to-DVD features that would keep the product relevant.
5 Reasons Why Prey 2 Shouldn’t Happen
I’ll be honest in stating that I don’t think that Prey is the best Predator movie ever made. That distinction still goes to the initial movie since no one had ever seen the yautja before, and at that time, few knew the name of the deadly creatures. Since then, however, the Predator movies have been in steady decline, though a few have had a redeeming quality here and there to keep them from being entirely ridiculous. Let me put it this way, Prey was a fun movie since it offered a different way to look at the predators, much as the other movies have done, but it felt a little more down to earth, no pun intended, and created a look at an earlier era when people knew very well that the predators had been making their way to earth for a while. If the AVP movie is canon, it means that the predators have been around far longer and influenced human culture much more than people are willing to admit. But with that in mind, there are a few reasons why a sequel to Prey shouldn’t even be considered.
Movie Review: News of the World
Thinking back to a simpler time, some folks might think that life before social media and the type of connections that can bring the world together and make it messier might have been nice. But as this movie shows, the world was a much meaner place back in the days following the Civil War, or at least it appeared that way. The fact that Captain Jefferson Kidd was able to bring hope to others by reading the newspapers for one town after another is kind of uplifting since it means that this hope was hard won and earned by the people who accepted it. One could say that social media tries to do the same thing today, but much like it was back then, some will see hope and despair simply because the latter serves their purposes better. But the words of Kidd are meant to inspire and give as much hope as possible, no matter that he is a man with a painful past that he continues to distance himself from.
