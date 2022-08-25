Sometimes mayhem is the way to go with a movie since offering too much exposition might not be the best idea. From the outset, Willy’s Wonderland looks like a ridiculous movie that could be written off as one of Nicolas Cage’s many performances that was bound to go straight to DVD and be forgotten. Still, after watching the movie, it’s easier to say that it’s one of the pleasant surprises that he’s been a part of in the last decade. Too many people make too big of a deal about how many movies he’s made due to his need to recoup the losses he incurred when he squandered his fortune, but taking a look at some of the performances he’s put up in recent years tends to remind a person that Cage is still a great actor. Some might want to disagree with this sentiment when looking at this movie, but the idea that less is more definitely makes this work in a way that saves this feature from being another movie that needs to be filed away in the archives.

