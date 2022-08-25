Read full article on original website
Movie Review: Collection
It’s kind of interesting to think that Alex Pettyfer used to be a hot prospect when he was first coming up, especially since now it would appear that he’s been relegated to starring in B-list movies that aren’t that bad but are still far and away from the hits that he might like to find himself cast in. Whatever promise he had when he was first coming up isn’t gone entirely, but it’s taken a different direction as he’s starred in a few movies now that aren’t topping the charts but are at least keeping him employed. Collection is one of those that’s not horrible from the start but lacks a bit of the punch that some movies need to keep going in a positive direction. As a debt collector, a grieving father, and someone trying to find a reason to keep going, Pettyfer’s character is a guy that feels as though he’s on edge most of the movie or as if he’s trying to find a way out of his current life that’s not working.
Celebrity Moms and Dads Show Off Cuddly Pictures of Their Kids and Pets
Pets are part of the family! Gisele Bündchen and Reese Witherspoon are just some stars that have shown their fur babies get along wonderfully with their human kids through the years. Bündchen couldn’t help but gush over a photo of her daughter, Vivian, then 8, sleeping between the family...
Movie Review: Willy’s Wonderland
Sometimes mayhem is the way to go with a movie since offering too much exposition might not be the best idea. From the outset, Willy’s Wonderland looks like a ridiculous movie that could be written off as one of Nicolas Cage’s many performances that was bound to go straight to DVD and be forgotten. Still, after watching the movie, it’s easier to say that it’s one of the pleasant surprises that he’s been a part of in the last decade. Too many people make too big of a deal about how many movies he’s made due to his need to recoup the losses he incurred when he squandered his fortune, but taking a look at some of the performances he’s put up in recent years tends to remind a person that Cage is still a great actor. Some might want to disagree with this sentiment when looking at this movie, but the idea that less is more definitely makes this work in a way that saves this feature from being another movie that needs to be filed away in the archives.
Movie Review: News of the World
Thinking back to a simpler time, some folks might think that life before social media and the type of connections that can bring the world together and make it messier might have been nice. But as this movie shows, the world was a much meaner place back in the days following the Civil War, or at least it appeared that way. The fact that Captain Jefferson Kidd was able to bring hope to others by reading the newspapers for one town after another is kind of uplifting since it means that this hope was hard won and earned by the people who accepted it. One could say that social media tries to do the same thing today, but much like it was back then, some will see hope and despair simply because the latter serves their purposes better. But the words of Kidd are meant to inspire and give as much hope as possible, no matter that he is a man with a painful past that he continues to distance himself from.
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
Woman has just discovered her boyfriend of six years is her biological brother
A woman has discovered that the man she has been in a relationship with for six years is actually her biological brother. Desperately seeking advice, the woman took to Reddit where she explained that both her and her boyfriend are adopted, and after doing an ancestry test to find out more about their heritage, the pair discovered they are full, biological siblings.
Daughter to Dad's New Girlfriend: You're Not My Mom
*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. The father/daughter relationship is complex and can be immensely rewarding and frustrating.
Dad Tells Son to Pay Hundreds to Fix Sister’s Hair After "Prank"
While most parents want what is best for their children, no single parenting style is guaranteed to produce successful adults. Some parents are more permissive, giving their children more freedom to explore and experiment. While other parents, as you’re about to read, take a very strict approach, setting rigid rules and enforcing strict discipline.
19-Year-Old Refuses to Look After Brother While Parents Are Away
Are siblings responsible for looking after the other kids in their family?. Access to childcare has become more and more of a pressing issue. This has especially been the case since the pandemic took place, resulting in many parents finding themselves in tight situations.
Mom Dragged For Asking Daughter To Give Inheritance To Sons: 'Shame On You'
"She already sent the rest of your kids to college for you," one commenter exclaimed. "Now you want her to get less inheritance?"
Mother-in-Law Determined to Sabotage Home Life of Married Couple
When does an in-law’s behavior cross the line into disrespectful?. As if marriage weren’t tough enough, something that can make it even harder is when outside influences are causing tension between the couple and end up making things more difficult.
New Mom Surprises Family With Baby On FaceTime and Their Faces Say It All
There's nothing like the first time you see a loved one's newborn. The arrival of a baby into the world is one of the most truly pure occasions on this planet, and it touches people on a super emotional level. You can never know how someone will react when they're presented with a newborn: Will they scream with delight? Cry happy tears? Fill the room with joyful laughter? In this video from @krazykera, we get to see a bunch of different people's reactions in a row thanks to one mom's unique way of breaking the news to her family and friends. "I didn't tell anyone I went into labor and surprised them with baby Ziya," she posted. Then she called everybody (the aunties, the godparents, the grandparents) one-by-one on Facetime and gave them a huge surprise.
Woman Furious After Dad-to-Be Spends Entire Savings on 'Leech' Sister
Should a person’s wealth always go to their children, or be shared with family?. Planning for a child takes a lot of forethought, and for most adults, they don’t want to take the plunge of starting a family until they’ve established themselves in their careers, and financially.
Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.
Teenager Refuses to “Babysit” Stepsister with Down Syndrome
Being a teenager is notoriously tough. Hormonal changes, social pressures, and academic demands can make even the most well-adjusted teenager feel overwhelmed. But for those who also have to care for a sister or brother with special needs, the teenage years can be even more challenging. In addition to the usual pressures of adolescence, these teens also have to contend with the demands of their parents and the needs of their siblings.
Stepmother Asks Mom to Discipline Daughter for "Badmouthing" Journal Entries About Her
Due to the ubiquity of social media and the internet, it has become increasingly difficult for children to maintain a sense of privacy. Their every move is documented and shared, often without their consent. This can profoundly affect their sense of self and their ability to develop a healthy sense of privacy.
Parents favored their son over their three daughters
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. In my culture, sons are responsible for caring for their parents financially and physically once they can’t earn or carry out day-to-day activities themselves. For example, the son and his wife are to cook, clean, and buy things for his aging parents.
Father Refuses to Pay Ex-Wife for Car for Daughter
Navigating a divorce is tricky for everyone involved, and can cause a lot of tension between ex-spouses as well as with their children. Kids, in particular, may have feelings of resentment or upset because their parents chose to separate.
Career-driven dad leaves daughter with his parents
Should one have children when they can’t be a good parent?. Kids are a great responsibility, and hence, one shouldn’t have them if they aren’t ready to put in the effort.
