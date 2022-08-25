Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
'Healthcare for the Homeless' BBQ returns to Redding tomorrow
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta Community Health Center (SCHC) and the Health Outreach for People Everywhere (HOPE) program are hosting a free BBQ. In celebration of National Health Center week, SCHC and HOPE will be holding their annual "Healthcare for the Homeless" BBQ. The BBQ will be taking place on...
KTVL
Hikes With Holden: Walking on New Earth at Lassen Peak
REDDING, Calif. — This week we take you back across the California border to Lassen Volcanic National Park which serves as the southernmost point of the Cascade Range. The heart of the park is located about an hour and a half east of Redding and is home to the youngest rock in the state of California. A walk in this park is literally a walk on new Earth, a blend of intrusive and extrusive igneous rock formed by a series of eruptions on Lassen Peak from 1914 to 1917.
actionnewsnow.com
New evacuation order, warning issued in Trinity County for Six Rivers Lightning Complex
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office has issued a new evacuation order for the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. The new order is for Zone HWK480 which includes all areas north of Denny Road from the Wallen Ranch Road intersection, Ziegler Point Road through Hawkins Creek north to the county line.
historynet.com
These Outlaw Brothers Met Their End By Vigilante Justice
Around 5:15 on Saturday evening, May 14, 1892, Johnny Boyce crested the grade on Middle Creek Road above the Sacramento River in the heart of northern California, en route to Redding. He’d just started downhill when out stepped a figure on the riverbank, wearing a red calico mask and drawing a bead on him with a double-barreled shotgun, both hammers cocked. As a stagecoach driver, Boyce was used to holdups. In fact, he’d been robbed four days earlier by a bandit who looked suspiciously similar to the man before him. But highwaymen generally operated farther from civilization, not within 5 miles of a town the size of Redding. Rather than risk being shot, Boyce reined the four-horse team that was pulling the Redding and Weaverville Stage Line coach to a stop.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of vegetation fire in eastern Shasta County stopped
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The forward progress of a vegetation fire in eastern Shasta County has been stopped, according to CAL FIRE SHU. The fire broke after 10:45 a.m. west of McArthur and burned ¼ of an acre. CAL FIRE said it sent multiple resources to battle the fire.
krcrtv.com
Redding Rancheria ventures outside gaming and buys Sundial Collective
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Rancheria is venturing outside of gaming and trying their hands at the cannabis industry. The tribe recently bought the Sundial Collective cannabis dispensary in Redding. After opening up a little over three years ago, the dispensary now starts a new partnership with Redding Rancheria. Sundial...
actionnewsnow.com
Preliminary hearing set for Shasta County murder suspect
REDDING, Calif. - The date of the preliminary hearing has been set for a Shasta Lake man suspected of murdering his boyfriend in July. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, 52-year-old Peter Attanasio appeared in court Monday morning for a predisposition hearing. The judge set the date for...
KTVL
UPDATE: Gunshot victim on Whitmore Road in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: According to Sergeant Kyle Wallace of the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Whitmore and Ponderosa Road around 11 am after getting reports of a possible gun shot victim in the area. Once on scene Deputies located an adult male...
krcrtv.com
Henderson Road red tag not enough for neighbors
REDDING, Calif. — It has been nearly two weeks since the Nur Pon Open Space encampment was cleared out, but the impacts on local residents continue—thanks to one neighbor. The open space was cleared out as part of a plan to turn the area into a public park, but the process left many homeless people searching for a place to go. Redding police visited the site late last month and offered housing and resources to anyone willing to talk to them, but many did not take advantage of this, and some instead opted for an unconventional facility that has long been a nuisance for residents along Henderson Road, especially since the clearing.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Man died of gunshot wound in Whitmore
UPDATED 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 - A man died in eastern Shasta County from a gunshot wound, said Shasta County Sheriff Detective Kyle Wallace. Detectives were investigating a report of a gunshot victim made at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Sunday near Whitmore Road and Ponderosa Way. Detective Wallace...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies search for man they believe left an early-morning shooting in Rancho Tehama
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the shooter responsible for an early-morning shooting in Tehama County Monday. Investigators said they are looking for Christian Jesus Mezarodriguez who they believe left the scene just after the shooting. "We are seeking contact with Mezarodriguez to determine his wellbeing and his...
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in Whitmore shooting identified, suspect arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in a deadly shooting in Whitmore has been arrested, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said 29-year-old Christian Wilding is suspected of shooting and killing 37-year-old Russell Harris on Sunday. Deputies responded to a home on Whitmore Road...
msn.com
Shingletown home 'swatted' by out-of-country caller on Thursday
A home in Shingletown was "swatted" on Thursday afternoon after a caller from another country told 911 he had killed a woman and was armed with an AR-15; waiting to start a gunfight with officers. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: ‘Structure Protection Task Force’ Assigned to Trinity County Towns; Forest Closures Still in Effect, Including River Access at Kimtu; 32,500 Acres Burned, 80 Percent Containment
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Fires:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 32,572 acres with 80% containment and 1,860 personnel assigned to the incident.
krcrtv.com
"Redding. Set. Go!" Avelo Airlines sweepstakes kicks off
REDDING, Calif. — As summer winds down, Northstate tourism is receiving another boost with the "Redding. Set. Go." sweepstakes. This giveaway is a collaboration between upstart Avelo Airlines and Visit Redding, as well as a variety of local partners to showcase all that the city has to offer for visitors. In particular, the package targets Las Vegas and Burbank, two cities with direct flights to Redding.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police offering reward to find person suspected of robbing and assaulting an elderly man
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of a person who is suspected of robbing and assaulting an elderly man on August 13 at 4:47 a.m. in Redding. Redding Police responded to Laundry Land after receiving reports...
actionnewsnow.com
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Redding last week identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle in Redding last week. On Aug. 23, police responded to Highway 273 near Wyndham Lane where they say a man pushing a shopping cart through an intersection was hit by a vehicle.
actionnewsnow.com
A man flown to hospital after crash in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9:29 A.M. UPDATE - A 73-year-old Montana man was flown to a hospital after driving off of the road on northbound Interstate-5 in Cottonwood shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday. The California Highway Patrol said other drivers reported the man was speeding in the fast lane headed northbound...
actionnewsnow.com
Oak Run school placed on lockdown for 45 minutes Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Oak Run Elementary School in Shasta County was placed on a code red lockdown on Friday at 1 p.m. Misti Livingston, the superintendent, principal and special education teacher of Oak Run, said that the lockdown lasted for about 45 minutes. It was determined that the man...
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison on the charge of voluntary manslaughter
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County District Attorney’s Office says that Troy Zimmerman has been sentenced to six years in state prison on the charge of voluntary manslaughter. Detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the death of a man who died on May 8, 2021, after he went...
