ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 4

Related
KTBS

Man dies in Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. -A fire claimed the life of a Shreveport man. Fire officials say the blaze started around 9:30 a.m., Monday, inside a home in the 1000 block of Blanchard Place. After they arrived on scene, firefighters were informed that a man was possibly inside. He was brought out of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Plane makes emergency landing in Caddo Parish cotton field

CADDO PARISH, La. - A cotton field proved to be a soft landing spot for the pilot of a small plane who was forced to make an emergency landing, due to mechanical issues. It happened around noon, Monday, in a field near George Road in Caddo Parish. The pilot, who...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Man shot a Shreveport apartment complex dies

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartrment complex Monday afternoon has died. Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street, shortly after 3:30 p.m. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Kendrick Dotie, 21, of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Battle on the Border 2022 continues Saturday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase featuring some of the top high school football programs in the region continues at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. Battle on the Border XI features local, state, and regional powerhouse high school football programs from Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
KTBS

Fallen tree causes road closure

CADDO PARISH, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office issued a traffic alert Saturday morning. US 79 is completely shut down from Buncombe Road to Hwy. 80 due to a fallen tree. Stay with KTBS for udpates.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Another fight among YCP cadets leads to more arrests

CAMP MINDEN, La. – For the second time in as many weeks, a host of law enforcement agencies had to respond to a fight among cadets in the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden. This time, however, two are accused of jumping a security guard and trying to disarm him, Sheriff Jason Parker said.
MINDEN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy