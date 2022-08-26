Read full article on original website
Curwensville’s McGarry Named Week Two 2022 District 9 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – With seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter of a road game at Juniata Valley, Dan McGarry and Curwensville found themselves in a dog fight tied at 15. Then McGarry took over the ball game accounting for three Golden Tide scores in just over five minutes to help Curwensville to a 36-15 run. That is why McGarry is the Week 2 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com District 9 Jim Kelly Football Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
Big First Quarter Lifts Otto-Eldred to Win at Sheffield
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Otto-Eldred scored six first-quarter touchdowns on its way to a 54-6 win at Sheffield on Saturday. Three of those six scores came from Manning Splain who had an interception return, punt return, and touchdown reception in the quarter on his way to earning the Jim Kelly Player of the Game powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg.
Hotchkiss Rebounds from Tough First Half to Lead Central Clarion Comeback Win at Port Allegany
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – It was probably a first half that Cental Clarion wide receiver Dawson Hotchkiss wished he could forget. Clearfield’s Janocko wins 300th Game • D9 Recaps • D10 Recaps. In the half, Hotchkiss had a pass bounce off his hands and returned for...
Watch Live: Otto-Eldred at Sheffield Football
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network as Otto-Eldred travels to Sheffield for a District 9 clash. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Wolverine Mountain in Sheffield. The game can be watched above or below or on our YouTube or Facebook channels.
