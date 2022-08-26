Read full article on original website
Related
CHP warns about scam on Bakersfield freeways
The California Highway Patrol is warning the public about a scam on Bakersfield freeways involving a man asking Good Samaritans for help and then their bank information to pay them back for gas money.
Family holds vigil for victim of fatal DUI on I-5 in Lebec
FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) – One person has died Saturday night after a vehicle rolled off Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service road around 7:11 p.m., according to CHP’s incident report. Authorities arriving at the scene said […]
Child, 12, struck by vehicle in northeast Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child, 12, was struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the child was struck by a white GMC Yukon near Water and North King streets. A 17 news photographer at the scene […]
1 dead, 2 injured in alleged DUI on I-5 in Lebec
FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed and two women were injured Saturday in an apparent DUI on I-5 north of Lebec Service Road. Around 7:11 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol office in Fort Tejon responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a Toyota Solara. Officers said they found a male […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Accident on East Panama Lane [Bakersfield, CA]
BAKERSFIELD, CA (August 30, 2022) – On Thursday, an unidentified woman lost her life in an auto-pedestrian accident on East Panama Lane. The crash happened on August 11th, at around 11:00 p.m., along the 2300 block of East Panama Lane. According to reports, a woman walking in the roadway...
Cause of death in Vagabond Inn shooting released
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for the man killed in an Aug. 14 shooting at the Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield. Officials said Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif., was shot in the head by another man around 7:24 p.m. Hernandez was transported to Kern […]
Bakersfield Californian
CHP: Woman arrested after man dies in rollover crash
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Bakersfield woman on suspicion of felony DUI Saturday, after a rollover crash left a man dead in the Fort Tejon area, according to a CHP news release. A 2004 Toyota Solara was found on its roof in the right shoulder of the northbound lanes...
Bicyclist killed in overnight accident in Wasco identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County coroner’s office identified a bicyclist who died after he was struck by a truck late Sunday evening in Wasco. Deputies were called to the intersection of Poplar and Filburn avenues around 8:19 p.m. where they found, Salvador Covarrubias, 67, suffering from major injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
City announces temporary closure for Highway 99
The city of Bakersfield announced a road closure that began Monday evening. A nighttime closure for all lanes on the northbound side of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 will happen from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Friday. The closures is needed for the installation of falsework.
Two students in Kern County arrested for bringing guns to school
Parents at two different high schools in Kern County got concerning calls Monday about a student on campus with a gun.
Authorities ID man killed in suspected DUI crash on I-5
The California Highway Patrol said a driver in a deadly single car roll-over crash on Saturday night was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.
Judge denies diversion program for accused hit-and-run driver in deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Tuesday denied a request by an accused hit-and-run driver to enter a mental health diversion program, and she remains facing trial on felony charges including gross vehicular manslaughter. Stephanie Heninger has argued she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from domestic violence and feared “violent retribution” if […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Now
Bicyclist struck and killed in Wasco identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Salvador Covarrubias, 67, of Wasco, died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Wasco Sunday night, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Covarrubias was struck at the intersection of Poplar and Filburn avenues around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. He died...
Two arrested on murder, arson charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office would not comment today, but deputies have arrested two people on charges of murder, arson and conspiracy. The suspects live less than 30 minutes from where human remains were found August 15th on Backus Road, in rural Kern County between Rosamond and Mojave. The sheriff’s office has refused […]
Student with gun arrested at High School in Wasco
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A student was found with marijuana and a firearm by school staff at Independence High School in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The school staff secured the firearm and marijuana without incident, according to KCSO. School staff contacted KCSO and deputies seized a loaded 9mm illegally manufactured firearm […]
Man killed in McFarland shooting identified
McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man fatally shot earlier this month in McFarland has been identified. Michael Daniel Crumm, 23, of Delano died at the scene in the early evening of Aug. 16 in the 500 block of Third Street, according to coroner’s officials. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Bakersfield Californian
KHSD: Unrelated incidents prompt arrest, lockdown at Arvin High
A pair of incidents Monday that Kern High School District officials said were unrelated resulted in a student's arrest and a brief lockdown at Arvin High School. At around 10:50 a.m., a "routine investigation" by the dean's office led to a handgun being found on campus in a student's possession, according to a KHSD news release.
12-year-old still missing after 2 years
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department continues to seek the public’s help in locating a child that has been missing since November of 2020. Krystyna Carreno was 12 years old when she was last seen on Nov. 20, 2020, according to the sheriff’s office and has not been found. Krystyna is now […]
crimevoice.com
K-9 Deputy Reportedly Passes Away After Pursuit
Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “On August 18, 2022, at approximately 11:10 a.m., deputies from the Lamont Substation were dispatched to a reported shooting that had just occurred in the area of Panama Road and Habecker Road in Lamont. The reporting party advised a subject had been shot and was injured. When deputies arrived, they conducted a search of the area with the assistance of a Sheriff’s Office K-9 and the Air Support Unit.
Bakersfield PD screen over 1,800 vehicles at DUI checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said 15 vehicles were impounded at a DUI checkpoint on Friday and no arrests were made. A checkpoint was set up from 6:30 p.m. on Friday to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday on Coffee Road, just north of Brimhall Road, according to police. During that time period, 1,802 […]
Comments / 0