Polygon
10 great movies leaving Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max at the end of August 2022
This month’s list of streaming departures includes some old classics, new favorites, and some underseen gems in between. To start things off, Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy leaves HBO Max — it’s a good time to catch up with those movies again (unless you are one of the few people who haven’t seen them, in which case I have good news — you get to watch the Ocean’s movies for the first time!).
How to Watch ‘The Patient': Where Is the New Steve Carell Series Streaming?
From “The Americans” showrunners Joe Fields and Joseph Weisberg and director Chris Long comes a new series starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in which a therapist gets kidnapped by a patient who turns out to have more of a motive than just therapy. “The Patient” tells a fast-paced story of a therapist who gets the unexpected opportunity to turn inward, even if it might not be in the most ideal situation.
EW.com
Peter Jackson 'seriously considered' hypnotherapy to forget ever working on Lord of the Rings
Peter Jackson may have spent six years of his life creating The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, but he would've flushed it all away for a chance to see it with fresh eyes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, the Oscar-winning director reveals he even consulted British mentalist Derren Brown to perform the old "you're getting sleepy" on him.
The Official Release Date For ‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel On HBO Max Is Here
A Christmas Story first aired in 1983 and has been a favorite of many. To refresh fans’ memories, the cult classic is coming back with a sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, featuring the original cast from the first show. Twitter users have reacted to a photo showing the film actors, posted by Zack Ward, who played bully Scut Farkus.
Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Ash’ for Director Flying Lotus
Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are teaming up for “Ash,” a sci-fi thriller directed by filmmaker and musician Steven Ellison, better known as Flying Lotus. Written by Jonni Remmler, the film follows an astronaut (Thompson) who wakes up on the distant planet she’s stationed on to find that the rest of her crew has been brutally murdered. After another astronaut (Gordon-Levitt) comes to rescue her, they begin to investigate what happened, setting into motion a horrifying series of events that leave them wondering if they can really trust each other.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Joe Pesci is the ‘Best Portrayer’ of a Mob Guy, Ex-Mob Boss Says
Joe Pesci has starred in famous mob movies from 'Casino' to 'Goodfellas' and the Oscar Award-winning actor is the 'best portrayer' of a mob guy, according to a former mafia boss.
Here’s What’s Coming To Hulu in September 2022
August is almost over, which means a slew of new content will be added to the streaming service Hulu in September. As usual, the streamer offers a good mix of original content alongside classic favorites. Here are a few titles to look out for, per TV Guide. Hulu has a...
‘Donnie Brasco’ Has 1 of the ‘Most Realistic Scenes’ in Mob Movies, Ex-Mafia Boss Says
'Donnie Brasco' wasn't just a hit film, but an extremely accurate depiction of mob life, in part because of 1 scene, according to an ex-mafia boss.
‘The Goldbergs’ Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Character Following His Exit After HR Investigation
ABC’s “The Goldbergs” will kill off Jeff Garlin’s character Murray, the patriarch of the family, upon its Season 10 return on Sept. 21. The former sitcom star exited the series in December 2021 following the results of an HR investigation into unspecified on-set behavior. Co-showrunners Alex...
‘Virgin River’: Lizzie’s Backstory Will Be Explored in Season 5
Lizzie's arrival from LA set 'Virgin River' on its axle. In season 5 we will likely get a backstory from the character, including why she moved to the small town.
William Reynolds, Star of 1960s-70s TV Series ‘The F.B.I.’, Dies at 90
William Reynolds, an actor best known for 6 seasons starring on the TV series “The F.B.I.,” who later became a successful businessman, has died following a short illness. He was 90. Reynolds portrayed F.B.I. agent Tom Colby on the hit ABC series from 1967 to 1973, joining in...
2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet
On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
‘Chicago P.D.’ Original Cast Member Jesse Lee Soffer to Exit Series in Season 10
“Chicago P.D.” is losing one of its original officers. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has played detective Jay Halstead since the show’s first season, will be leaving early in Season 10, which premieres next month on NBC. “This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know...
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in September
September is almost here, and a new month means new titles on our favorite streaming services. Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix next month. The new month will bring a ton of anticipated titles to the website and app. Netflix originals such as “Blonde,” the Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe biopic, and “Do Revenge,” a dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camilla Mendes make their way to the streaming service this month.
Netflix Executive Tendo Nagenda to Exit as Streamer Restructures Film Unit
One of Netflix’s top film executives, Tendo Nagenda, is exiting the streamer on Sept. 1, TheWrap has learned. Nagenda, who has been with Netflix since 2018 and reported directly to Global Head of Film Scott Stuber, led some of the decisions around Netflix’s bigger budget, four-quadrant titles, including “Extraction,” this summer’s “The Gray Man” and the upcoming “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Nagenda was offered the opportunity to remain with the streamer in a producing role but opted to pursue other opportunities.
The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards did not disappoint, with guest appearances, performances and of course winner celebrations. We've rounded up the highlights of this year's ceremony from performances, winners' celebrations and more. Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X accepted the moon man for "Best Collaboration," and Harlow shouted Nas...
Nicolas Cage to Star in Comedy ‘Dream Scenario’ for A24 and Producer Ari Aster
Nicolas Cage is set to star in and produce a comedy set at A24 called “Dream Scenario” that will also be produced by “Midsommar” filmmaker Ari Aster, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Kristoffer Borgli, who directed the Cannes title from this year...
4 of the Best Netflix Documentaries to Watch in September
Looking for a new Netflix documentary to watch? Here are four documentaries we're excited about in September.
Michael Fishman and Jayden Rey Won’t Return as Series Regulars in ‘The Connors’
Michael Fishman and Jayden Rey will not return as series regulars in the upcoming fifth season of “The Connors,” TheWrap has learned. Fishman’s name is not on the Season 5 lead sheet. In the show he portrays D.J. Conner, the younger brother of Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson). Rey plays D.J.’s daughter.
