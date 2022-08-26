ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 great movies leaving Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max at the end of August 2022

This month’s list of streaming departures includes some old classics, new favorites, and some underseen gems in between. To start things off, Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy leaves HBO Max — it’s a good time to catch up with those movies again (unless you are one of the few people who haven’t seen them, in which case I have good news — you get to watch the Ocean’s movies for the first time!).
MOVIES
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘The Patient': Where Is the New Steve Carell Series Streaming?

From “The Americans” showrunners Joe Fields and Joseph Weisberg and director Chris Long comes a new series starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in which a therapist gets kidnapped by a patient who turns out to have more of a motive than just therapy. “The Patient” tells a fast-paced story of a therapist who gets the unexpected opportunity to turn inward, even if it might not be in the most ideal situation.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Peter Jackson 'seriously considered' hypnotherapy to forget ever working on Lord of the Rings

Peter Jackson may have spent six years of his life creating The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, but he would've flushed it all away for a chance to see it with fresh eyes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, the Oscar-winning director reveals he even consulted British mentalist Derren Brown to perform the old "you're getting sleepy" on him.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Ash’ for Director Flying Lotus

Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are teaming up for “Ash,” a sci-fi thriller directed by filmmaker and musician Steven Ellison, better known as Flying Lotus. Written by Jonni Remmler, the film follows an astronaut (Thompson) who wakes up on the distant planet she’s stationed on to find that the rest of her crew has been brutally murdered. After another astronaut (Gordon-Levitt) comes to rescue her, they begin to investigate what happened, setting into motion a horrifying series of events that leave them wondering if they can really trust each other.
MOVIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Here’s What’s Coming To Hulu in September 2022

August is almost over, which means a slew of new content will be added to the streaming service Hulu in September. As usual, the streamer offers a good mix of original content alongside classic favorites. Here are a few titles to look out for, per TV Guide. Hulu has a...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet

On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in September

September is almost here, and a new month means new titles on our favorite streaming services. Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix next month. The new month will bring a ton of anticipated titles to the website and app. Netflix originals such as “Blonde,” the Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe biopic, and “Do Revenge,” a dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camilla Mendes make their way to the streaming service this month.
THEATER & DANCE
TheWrap

Netflix Executive Tendo Nagenda to Exit as Streamer Restructures Film Unit

One of Netflix’s top film executives, Tendo Nagenda, is exiting the streamer on Sept. 1, TheWrap has learned. Nagenda, who has been with Netflix since 2018 and reported directly to Global Head of Film Scott Stuber, led some of the decisions around Netflix’s bigger budget, four-quadrant titles, including “Extraction,” this summer’s “The Gray Man” and the upcoming “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Nagenda was offered the opportunity to remain with the streamer in a producing role but opted to pursue other opportunities.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards did not disappoint, with guest appearances, performances and of course winner celebrations. We've rounded up the highlights of this year's ceremony from performances, winners' celebrations and more. Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X accepted the moon man for "Best Collaboration," and Harlow shouted Nas...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

