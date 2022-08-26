Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are teaming up for “Ash,” a sci-fi thriller directed by filmmaker and musician Steven Ellison, better known as Flying Lotus. Written by Jonni Remmler, the film follows an astronaut (Thompson) who wakes up on the distant planet she’s stationed on to find that the rest of her crew has been brutally murdered. After another astronaut (Gordon-Levitt) comes to rescue her, they begin to investigate what happened, setting into motion a horrifying series of events that leave them wondering if they can really trust each other.

