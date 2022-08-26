State Sen. Dennis Pyle will be on November ballot for Kansas Governor

State Sen. Dennis Pyle, (I-Hiawatha), was certified by the Secretary of State's office on Thursday to appear on the November ballot for Kansas Governor. Pyle, a former Republican is running as an Independent.

Sen. Pyle's petition had 2,190 pages with signatures from 85 different Kansas counties. As of August 25, the petition was certified as sufficient, with a verified minimum of 6,234 signatures. Some of which had been collected by Democrats, in the hope of Pyle splitting the Republican vote.

Pyle will face incumbent Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt in the general election this November.