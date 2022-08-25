Hi friends! Have I seemed absent or scatter brained lately? Well, I can’t tell you that I’m not always like this, but there is a small reason that it may be showing more right now…. IT IS MARKET WEEK!! We have been super busy planning, prepping, & working on our market for our store, The Found Cottage, that we throw every year on the friday & Saturday of Labor Day weekend, The Found Cottage Mercantile. We are SO EXCITED for this market as it only comes once a year, but oh my it takes a lot of my time and energy as we get up to the big event. 150+ amazing vendors from around the country gather in Holland, Michigan at the Ottawa County fairgrounds for two days only to bring the best antique, vintage, handmade, food, boutique items, & more. It’s seriously the most beautiful & inspiring market. Rain or shine [sometimes the best shopping is done in the rain…] you do not want to miss this once a year market experience because it truly is like no other market you have been to. There is something so special about the curated vendors, the location, & the guests that is special & if you are local or within traveling distance you won’t regret coming no matter the weather, distance, or time. Here are some photos from the 2021 market & of course some thoughts & info on our 2022 market coming up this weekend for those who want to come & those who want to say a prayer for us…

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO