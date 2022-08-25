ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway

Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
SAUGATUCK, MI
WOOD

Generator Supercenter of Grand Rapids is now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the number one dealer of Generac whole home generators in the country and they have a new location opening up right here in Grand Rapids! Jacqueline joins us from Generator Supercenter to tell us about their new location and also how they’re giving back to the community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze

Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids Indoor Playground Permanently Closing

After a decade in business, a Grand Rapids indoor play facility for kids is shutting down for good. Catch Air, a recreation center for children 10 and under, announced the news of the closure to Facebook, saying,. This decision was incredibly difficult to make, but the time has come when...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
beyondthetent.com

9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan

Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
MICHIGAN STATE
lizmarieblog.com

The Found Cottage Mercantile Market 2021 & 2022 – It’s Market Week!

Hi friends! Have I seemed absent or scatter brained lately? Well, I can’t tell you that I’m not always like this, but there is a small reason that it may be showing more right now…. IT IS MARKET WEEK!! We have been super busy planning, prepping, & working on our market for our store, The Found Cottage, that we throw every year on the friday & Saturday of Labor Day weekend, The Found Cottage Mercantile. We are SO EXCITED for this market as it only comes once a year, but oh my it takes a lot of my time and energy as we get up to the big event. 150+ amazing vendors from around the country gather in Holland, Michigan at the Ottawa County fairgrounds for two days only to bring the best antique, vintage, handmade, food, boutique items, & more. It’s seriously the most beautiful & inspiring market. Rain or shine [sometimes the best shopping is done in the rain…] you do not want to miss this once a year market experience because it truly is like no other market you have been to. There is something so special about the curated vendors, the location, & the guests that is special & if you are local or within traveling distance you won’t regret coming no matter the weather, distance, or time. Here are some photos from the 2021 market & of course some thoughts & info on our 2022 market coming up this weekend for those who want to come & those who want to say a prayer for us…
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Big 4 Guide to Labor Day Weekend events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe that the Labor Day holiday weekend is right around the corner! If you’re not heading out of town traveling, there are some great local events to check out here in West Michigan. West Michigan Labor Fest. Monday, September...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Report: GR rentals maintain below-average vacancy rate

A new report on vacancy rates underscores a competitive market for residential rental units in Grand Rapids. HelpAdvisor recently released its 2022 Rental Vacancy Rates by City and State report, which includes data from 75 big cities and metro areas across the country. According to the findings, Grand Rapids had...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

