Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Rude customers push Eastown restaurant to close early
A popular Eastown restaurant says had to close early Sunday when unruly customers made rude remarks.
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway
Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
WOOD
Generator Supercenter of Grand Rapids is now open
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the number one dealer of Generac whole home generators in the country and they have a new location opening up right here in Grand Rapids! Jacqueline joins us from Generator Supercenter to tell us about their new location and also how they’re giving back to the community.
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze
Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
Grand Rapids Indoor Playground Permanently Closing
After a decade in business, a Grand Rapids indoor play facility for kids is shutting down for good. Catch Air, a recreation center for children 10 and under, announced the news of the closure to Facebook, saying,. This decision was incredibly difficult to make, but the time has come when...
Step inside the tiny homes hotel that soon will give Muskegon visitors a unique lodging choice
MUSKEGON, MI – An “oasis” of tiny homes for tourists to stay in could help kick start Muskegon’s Lakeside district, the perfect location for visitors to explore, according to the owner of the “Tiny Digs” hotel. The 10 tiny homes will be placed together...
Rescued beagles adopted by West Michigan families after surviving harsh conditions
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Twenty-one of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility have been adopted by West Michigan families since arriving in early August. The beagles were removed in July from Envigo, a facility that breeds beagles for medical research after federal officials accused the company of violating the Animal Welfare Act.
WZZM 13
Pub cruiser now teaming up with comedy club for night of fun in Grand Rapids
Looking for something different when you celebrate with a group? A new partnership of two Grand Rapids activities offers a full night of fun.
Inc.com
I Flew American Airlines for the First Time in 15 Years and It Didn't Go Well. The Pilot's 2-Word Response Was Brilliant
A few weeks ago, I was supposed to take a flight from what is basically my home airport of Grand Rapids, Michigan, to New York City's LaGuardia Airport. I make the trip on Delta Air Lines almost every month. On this trip, however, just about everything went wrong. It started...
Manufacturing company set to demolish massive vacant building in Grand Rapids
The company plans to remove asbestos and rat colonies that have called the almost 9 acre property home for decades.
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
Potential buyer shares vision for Muskegon’s Shaw-Walker property
The developer behind Muskegon's new convention center has set its eyes on the historic and half-derelict Shaw-Walker Furniture property.
beyondthetent.com
9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan
Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
Riding the bus in Muskegon just got a lot easier with live tracking
MUSKEGON, MI – The ease of taking public transit in Muskegon has accelerated considerably with a new passenger service that allows for tracking of buses on cell phones. The Muskegon Area Transit System has implemented its new cell phone app and upgraded website with maps and real-time information on bus locations.
Consumers gives away free ice cream after storm knocks out power for thousands in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — As Consumers Energy crews continue to work to restore power across the Lower Peninsula Tuesday, the company is hosting a community event in one the areas hit hardest by the storm. As a gesture of goodwill, Consumers customers are invited to stop by Schultz’s Treat Street,...
Muskegon firefighters rescue bird from tree
Muskegon firefighters say a pet Macaw tried testing its flying abilities at Pere Marquette Beach and wasn’t able to get back down.
lizmarieblog.com
The Found Cottage Mercantile Market 2021 & 2022 – It’s Market Week!
Hi friends! Have I seemed absent or scatter brained lately? Well, I can’t tell you that I’m not always like this, but there is a small reason that it may be showing more right now…. IT IS MARKET WEEK!! We have been super busy planning, prepping, & working on our market for our store, The Found Cottage, that we throw every year on the friday & Saturday of Labor Day weekend, The Found Cottage Mercantile. We are SO EXCITED for this market as it only comes once a year, but oh my it takes a lot of my time and energy as we get up to the big event. 150+ amazing vendors from around the country gather in Holland, Michigan at the Ottawa County fairgrounds for two days only to bring the best antique, vintage, handmade, food, boutique items, & more. It’s seriously the most beautiful & inspiring market. Rain or shine [sometimes the best shopping is done in the rain…] you do not want to miss this once a year market experience because it truly is like no other market you have been to. There is something so special about the curated vendors, the location, & the guests that is special & if you are local or within traveling distance you won’t regret coming no matter the weather, distance, or time. Here are some photos from the 2021 market & of course some thoughts & info on our 2022 market coming up this weekend for those who want to come & those who want to say a prayer for us…
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
WOOD
Big 4 Guide to Labor Day Weekend events
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe that the Labor Day holiday weekend is right around the corner! If you’re not heading out of town traveling, there are some great local events to check out here in West Michigan. West Michigan Labor Fest. Monday, September...
grmag.com
Report: GR rentals maintain below-average vacancy rate
A new report on vacancy rates underscores a competitive market for residential rental units in Grand Rapids. HelpAdvisor recently released its 2022 Rental Vacancy Rates by City and State report, which includes data from 75 big cities and metro areas across the country. According to the findings, Grand Rapids had...
