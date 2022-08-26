Read full article on original website
Susanville must demand California investment to secure our future
California projects a savings of $122 million annually from closing the California Correctional Center. That money should be reinvested in Susanville in ways that spur increased economic activity here and would ultimately pay for itself through tax revenues. In the short term, the California Office of Tourism could actively seek...
17 North State fire departments, agencies awarded new wildfire safety funding
Pacific Gas and Electric Company and The PG&E Corporation Foundation continue partnership with California Fire Foundation to fund safety grants. The California Fire Foundation, with support from the PG&E Corporation Foundation has awarded $730,000 in wildfire safety grants to 66 local fire departments, fire agencies and community groups through its Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program. The grants will help communities bolster their disaster preparedness and response.
Susanville Fire Department hosts Sept. 11 ceremony
The Susanville Fire Department will be remembering the fallen victims of the September 11,2001 terrorist attacks on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the fire station located at 1505 Main Street. The ceremony will begin promptly at 7:05 a.m., and we ask that you arrive no later than 6:30 a.m. Everyone...
Lassen County photographer takes second place in RCRC photo contest
The Rural County Representatives of California is pleased to announce the winner of the 2022 Rural County Photo Contest, with this year’s first place prize going to Jay Coberly for his spectacular photo of a mountain range and surrounding valley in Inyo County. Photographers, amateur and professional alike, from all over California submitted photographs in this year’s Rural County photo contest, capturing the splendor of California’s rural counties.
City Council cancels Sept. 7 meeting
The Susanville City Council announced the cancelation of its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday, Sept. 7. The council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Lassen High School releases fall sport schedules
Lassen High School announced its fall sports schedules. All schedules are subject to change. Go to lassenhigh.org/luhsd-district/luhsd/sports-calendar/ for daily updates to sports schedules. Football. Saturday, Aug. 13 — LHS at Truckee. Thursday, Aug. 25 — LHS Frosh at Shasta. Friday, Aug. 26 — LHS JV and V at...
LHS volleyball hosts alumni game/street taco event to night
The Lassen High School volleyball team hosts alumni at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Monday Aug. 29 in the Cave. The cost for the dinner and the game is $12.
