The Rural County Representatives of California is pleased to announce the winner of the 2022 Rural County Photo Contest, with this year’s first place prize going to Jay Coberly for his spectacular photo of a mountain range and surrounding valley in Inyo County. Photographers, amateur and professional alike, from all over California submitted photographs in this year’s Rural County photo contest, capturing the splendor of California’s rural counties.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO