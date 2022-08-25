ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Detroit pharmacies prepare to administer new, updated COVID-19 shots

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Pharmacies across Michigan, including here in metro Detroit are preparing to begin administering the new, updated COVID-19 booster shots. The enhanced shots were approved by the FDA and CDC last week. They're formulated to not only target the original strain of the virus, but also new Omicron variants.
Tv20detroit.com

Birmingham man aims to set new trend with implant technology

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — From retro gold to dope tech, when it comes to innovation, 41-year-old Brandon Dalaly has taken matters into his own hands. Brandon can open his Tesla door thanks to a microchip that's implanted subdermally in his right hand. "It's not just a Tesla key, you...
Tv20detroit.com

Eastern Michigan University faculty strike vote set for Tuesday

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University students are sounding off on faculty considering whether or not to strike with a vote coming up on Tuesday. It’s a part of an ongoing battle over pay & health benefits. Illegal and unfortunate are some of the strong words EMU...
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Brighter days ahead

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 64°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 79°. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 81°. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:. Facebook: Dave...
Tv20detroit.com

Survivor of admitted serial killer shares thoughts on plea deal

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Angela Gardner says everyday, in her mind, she relives what Deangelo Martin put her through in June of 2019. Her heroic action that day landed him in front of a judge where he faces a potential 45 to 70 year prison sentence that she says is a step closer to some form of closure.
Tv20detroit.com

DPD: Carjacking suspect rams two police cars, nearly runs over officer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are actively searching for the driver of a stolen SUV and an additional unknown passenger in connection to the Sunday night incident involving two police cruisers that were rammed into by the stolen vehicle. Sunday night at 11:40 p.m., an undercover Detroit officer saw...
Tv20detroit.com

Harper Woods man charged in fatal shooting of mother, mother's boyfriend

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, of Harper Woods has been charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide and two counts of felony firearm in connection to the fatal shooting on Friday that claimed the lives of Burgen's mother and her boyfriend.
Tv20detroit.com

MSU and U-M Win Comfortably, A Wild Week 1, and Serena's Curtain Call

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner Blue Belly Tom Crawford and Mike Griffith of DawgNation to discuss Michigan and Michigan State's wins in week 1, the UM quarterback competition between J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara, and the Big Ten football landscape overall. The trio also discuss the Lions' Week 1 matchup, Serena Williams' brilliant career and more.
