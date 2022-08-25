Read full article on original website
BMJ review finds ‘evidence’ a type of vegetable increases cancer risk
Cancer kills millions of people every year despite muscular attempts to eradicate it. Until a cure is found, risk reduction remains the most potent weapon in your arsenal. Research has alighted upon some novel ways to potentially reduce your risk, including cutting back on pickled vegetables. That’s one of the...
Tory leadership contenders urged not to ditch vital regulations
Group of 40 organisations says deregulation risks irreparable damage to environment, people’s health and workers’ rights
Life for Britain’s tenants is going from bad to worse. What can be done? | Ruby Lott-Lavigna
Renters like me are suffering while landlords make vast sums. A house should be a place of refuge, not a commodity, says Ruby Lott-Lavigna of openDemocracy
Rail workers to stage new 24-hour strike in September as pay dispute escalates
Rail workers are to stage a fresh 24-hour strike next month in an escalation of the national dispute over pay, job security and conditions.Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) at nine train operating companies as well as Network Rail (NR) will walk out from midday on Monday 26 September.The union remains in talks with NR about the possibility of a settlement but is urging transport secretary Grant Shapps to help break the deadlock – accusing him of “incompetence and intransigence”.The following operators will be affected if the walkout goes ahead: TransPennine Express, West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast,...
