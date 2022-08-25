Rail workers are to stage a fresh 24-hour strike next month in an escalation of the national dispute over pay, job security and conditions.Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) at nine train operating companies as well as Network Rail (NR) will walk out from midday on Monday 26 September.The union remains in talks with NR about the possibility of a settlement but is urging transport secretary Grant Shapps to help break the deadlock – accusing him of “incompetence and intransigence”.The following operators will be affected if the walkout goes ahead: TransPennine Express, West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast,...

TRAFFIC ・ 29 MINUTES AGO