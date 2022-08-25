Read full article on original website
Telehealth reduced risk of opioid overdoses during pandemic, study says
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A new study found the risk of opioid overdoses dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people accessed telehealth services. Researchers at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services published their findings Wednesday showing telehealth made it easier for Medicare beneficiaries to access care for opioid use disorder, as well as medications for opioid use disorder.
