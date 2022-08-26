ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Johnson City Press

Thompson outduels Maupin for Crate Late Model win

BULLS GAP — It was the classic motorsports battle between the No. 24 and No. 3 cars Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway. Philip Thompson from Knoxville, driver of the No. 24 car, held off former track champion Tim Maupin in the No. 3 machine for the Crate Late Model win. It was Thompson’s third win of the season at the 4/10-mile high-banked dirt track. Maupin, a Johnson City racer, scored his best finish over the last three seasons.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

VanDyke wraps up fourth track championship at Kingsport Speedway

KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke ran his winning streak to 11 races and wrapped up his fourth Kingsport Speedway track championship on Friday night. The driver of the No. 15 Chevrolet finished 1.426 seconds ahead of KVR Drive for Development racer Jaiden Reyna in a No. 5 Chevrolet — also prepared in VanDyke’s shop — in the 60-lap Late Model Stock feature.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport’s Coughlin catches historic Pujols homer

It’s not every day you get to witness major sports history, much less be a part of it. Kingsport’s Daniel Coughlin did all that and more Sunday at a baseball game between his beloved St. Louis Cardinals and rival Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU announces SGA Fall 2022 Concert performers

East Tennessee State University’s Student Government Associationhas announced that the SGA Fall 2022 Concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The concert will feature a blend of the rap and pop music genres, and includes performers Yung Gravy, Peach Tree...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Burg'r & Barrel: Beef becomes burg'r

In these days of high volatility in the restaurant game, it is good to see the Kalogeros name attached to a restaurant venture in downtown Johnson City. Burg’r & Barrel is a neat idea for a restaurant, especially one that seems destined to be the link that joins a resurgent downtown to the fast-rising West Walnut Street Project.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 5

Sept. 5, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Sept. 4. Readers learned that “At the home of Mr. and Mrs. Tate L. Earnest an entertainment was given Friday evening complimentary to their brother, Andrew Earnest of Washington City. Misses Daisy Panhorst, Alice Stuart, Anna Kirkpatrick of Jonesboro, Kate Briscoe, of Knoxville, Miss Wilson of Philadelphia, Miss Tomlinson of Bristol, and Miss Sue Woods, W.H. Sevier of Jonesboro; J.A. Summers, George Wofford, Lt. Wood, Sam Williard, Mr. and Mrs. W.G. Mathes, Rev. and Mrs. Lander and Rev. Herndon enjoyed the hospitalities of the Earnest home.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Free play turned into seven points for Bucs

A lot has been said about the continually improving chemistry between East Tennessee State quarterback Tyler Riddell and receiver Will Huzzie. That was on display Thursday night in ETSU’s 44-7 season-opening victory over Mars Hill.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Smoke signals: Kane St. Smokehouse ready to serve Gate City

GATE CITY — A crowded parking lot, long medal smokers sending tantalizing smells of smoky pork into the air and a lengthy line of locals at the counter — these are all signs of a good barbecue restaurant. Now it’s also the norm for Gate City’s newest eatery, Kane St. Smokehouse.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

The U.S. Navy Band Country Current to perform in Founders Park

Country Current, the U.S. Navy’s bluegrass and country ensemble, will be making a stop in Johnson City on Sept. 9 to offer a free concert as a part of their 2022 National Tour. One of the Navy’s six performing musical ensembles, Country Current is nationally renowned for its versatility...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU experiences growing pains but welcomes the challenge

East Tennessee State University has seen an exciting increase in freshman enrollment, and is working hard to make space on campus to accommodate the growth. ETSU welcomed more than 2,000 first-year students during its first week of classes. New student enrollment at ETSU looks to be 9% higher than last year and 23% higher than in 2020, according to early enrollment data released by the university.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Umoja means Unity: the festival returns for its 25th year

The annual Umoja Festival will return to Johnson City on Sept. 10, celebrating unity, community and diversity with music, art and family fun. The Umoja Festival has been a part of Johnson City tradition for 25 years now, and it is a tradition that is still going strong. What began as a community picnic at the Carver Recreation Center has since grown into a vibrant festival celebrating diversity and unity within the Johnson City community.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Virginia Elk Cam is live

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has announced that its newest cam, the Elk Cam, is live. Elk are able to share their charismatic presence with all Virginians from the valleys of Appalachia through this live viewing camera. After nearly two years of rigorous work by donors and volunteers, the Elk Cam enables viewers to see elk while they are active during September and October as breeding season approaches. The Elk Cam will run annually from mid-August (when they expect calves and cows to rejoin the herd) through November. Elk rut peaks between late September and early October and will have the greatest amount of all-day elk activity.
VIRGINIA STATE
Johnson City Press

Shadden of Dobyns-Bennettt named CTE Administrator of the Year

KINGSPORT — Dr. Bo Shadden, Dobyns-Bennett High School director of career and technical education and post-secondary opportunities, has been named the 2022 CTE Administrator of the Year. The honor comes from the Tennessee Association for Career and Technical Education (TN ACTE) for the state of Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Fall vendor market will feature local artists, authors and an outdoor cookout

ROGERSVILLE– Farmhouse in the Valley will host its fifth annual Fall Vendors Market featuring many different local and regional vendors, as well as special guest, meet and greets and a book signing next weekend. Appalachian author Chrissie Anderson Peters, who wrote “Dog Days and Dragonflies,” “Running from Crazy” and...
ROGERSVILLE, TN

