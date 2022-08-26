Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Thompson outduels Maupin for Crate Late Model win
BULLS GAP — It was the classic motorsports battle between the No. 24 and No. 3 cars Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway. Philip Thompson from Knoxville, driver of the No. 24 car, held off former track champion Tim Maupin in the No. 3 machine for the Crate Late Model win. It was Thompson’s third win of the season at the 4/10-mile high-banked dirt track. Maupin, a Johnson City racer, scored his best finish over the last three seasons.
Johnson City Press
VanDyke wraps up fourth track championship at Kingsport Speedway
KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke ran his winning streak to 11 races and wrapped up his fourth Kingsport Speedway track championship on Friday night. The driver of the No. 15 Chevrolet finished 1.426 seconds ahead of KVR Drive for Development racer Jaiden Reyna in a No. 5 Chevrolet — also prepared in VanDyke’s shop — in the 60-lap Late Model Stock feature.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport’s Coughlin catches historic Pujols homer
It’s not every day you get to witness major sports history, much less be a part of it. Kingsport’s Daniel Coughlin did all that and more Sunday at a baseball game between his beloved St. Louis Cardinals and rival Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.
Johnson City Press
History on Cyclones' side, but Boone flying high
It will be a guaranteed college atmosphere when Elizabethton meets Daniel Boone on Friday night. What is not guaranteed is history repeating itself.
Johnson City Press
ETSU announces SGA Fall 2022 Concert performers
East Tennessee State University’s Student Government Associationhas announced that the SGA Fall 2022 Concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The concert will feature a blend of the rap and pop music genres, and includes performers Yung Gravy, Peach Tree...
Johnson City Press
Rocketman: Kingsport native looking forward to rocketing to the moon
Joe Saxon knows rocket science isn’t well … rocket science. “People think being a rocket scientist is a really big deal,” he said. “But in my experience we’re just engineers like anyone else. We’re just working on a high-profile project.”
Johnson City Press
Burg'r & Barrel: Beef becomes burg'r
In these days of high volatility in the restaurant game, it is good to see the Kalogeros name attached to a restaurant venture in downtown Johnson City. Burg’r & Barrel is a neat idea for a restaurant, especially one that seems destined to be the link that joins a resurgent downtown to the fast-rising West Walnut Street Project.
Johnson City Press
Jerry Kleven on bringing McDonald's to Northeast Tennessee 60 years ago
KINGSPORT — Wisconsin natives Jerry and Joanne Kleven moved to Kingsport in 1962 for Jerry to be an opening manager at Northeast Tennessee's first McDonald's at 2330 Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport. They've called the region home ever since, living in Kingsport except for a year or so in...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 5
Sept. 5, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Sept. 4. Readers learned that “At the home of Mr. and Mrs. Tate L. Earnest an entertainment was given Friday evening complimentary to their brother, Andrew Earnest of Washington City. Misses Daisy Panhorst, Alice Stuart, Anna Kirkpatrick of Jonesboro, Kate Briscoe, of Knoxville, Miss Wilson of Philadelphia, Miss Tomlinson of Bristol, and Miss Sue Woods, W.H. Sevier of Jonesboro; J.A. Summers, George Wofford, Lt. Wood, Sam Williard, Mr. and Mrs. W.G. Mathes, Rev. and Mrs. Lander and Rev. Herndon enjoyed the hospitalities of the Earnest home.”
Johnson City Press
Free play turned into seven points for Bucs
A lot has been said about the continually improving chemistry between East Tennessee State quarterback Tyler Riddell and receiver Will Huzzie. That was on display Thursday night in ETSU’s 44-7 season-opening victory over Mars Hill.
Johnson City Press
Smoke signals: Kane St. Smokehouse ready to serve Gate City
GATE CITY — A crowded parking lot, long medal smokers sending tantalizing smells of smoky pork into the air and a lengthy line of locals at the counter — these are all signs of a good barbecue restaurant. Now it’s also the norm for Gate City’s newest eatery, Kane St. Smokehouse.
Johnson City Press
New museum to focus on history and stories from the Holston River Valley
BLUFF CITY — When it first became known that Bluff City Middle School was going to be closed and declared surplus by Sullivan County Schools, Betsy Carrier and Jack Hulbert each came out of the gate in support of the property being used to serve the community. "We've been...
Johnson City Press
The U.S. Navy Band Country Current to perform in Founders Park
Country Current, the U.S. Navy’s bluegrass and country ensemble, will be making a stop in Johnson City on Sept. 9 to offer a free concert as a part of their 2022 National Tour. One of the Navy’s six performing musical ensembles, Country Current is nationally renowned for its versatility...
Johnson City Press
Music, food and fireworks draw crowds to Surgoinsville's Doc Lyons Day at Riverfront Park
SURGOINSVILLE — Surgoinsville honored one of its most beloved forefathers Saturday with its annual "Doc Lyons Day" featuring live music, antique cars and tractors, children's activities, and fireworks at Riverfront Park. Over the course of about 50 years, Dr. Connor Lyons (1892-1966) delivered most of the babies born in...
Johnson City Press
ETSU experiences growing pains but welcomes the challenge
East Tennessee State University has seen an exciting increase in freshman enrollment, and is working hard to make space on campus to accommodate the growth. ETSU welcomed more than 2,000 first-year students during its first week of classes. New student enrollment at ETSU looks to be 9% higher than last year and 23% higher than in 2020, according to early enrollment data released by the university.
Johnson City Press
Umoja means Unity: the festival returns for its 25th year
The annual Umoja Festival will return to Johnson City on Sept. 10, celebrating unity, community and diversity with music, art and family fun. The Umoja Festival has been a part of Johnson City tradition for 25 years now, and it is a tradition that is still going strong. What began as a community picnic at the Carver Recreation Center has since grown into a vibrant festival celebrating diversity and unity within the Johnson City community.
Johnson City Press
Virginia Elk Cam is live
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has announced that its newest cam, the Elk Cam, is live. Elk are able to share their charismatic presence with all Virginians from the valleys of Appalachia through this live viewing camera. After nearly two years of rigorous work by donors and volunteers, the Elk Cam enables viewers to see elk while they are active during September and October as breeding season approaches. The Elk Cam will run annually from mid-August (when they expect calves and cows to rejoin the herd) through November. Elk rut peaks between late September and early October and will have the greatest amount of all-day elk activity.
Johnson City Press
Shadden of Dobyns-Bennettt named CTE Administrator of the Year
KINGSPORT — Dr. Bo Shadden, Dobyns-Bennett High School director of career and technical education and post-secondary opportunities, has been named the 2022 CTE Administrator of the Year. The honor comes from the Tennessee Association for Career and Technical Education (TN ACTE) for the state of Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
The International Storytelling Center hosts performer Geraldine Buckley
In early 2020, Geraldine Buckley found herself in the unexpected position of being locked down with the terrified staff at the hospital where she worked as a chaplain. She was just six months into her residency at a small community hospital when the facility went on COVID lockdown.
Johnson City Press
Fall vendor market will feature local artists, authors and an outdoor cookout
ROGERSVILLE– Farmhouse in the Valley will host its fifth annual Fall Vendors Market featuring many different local and regional vendors, as well as special guest, meet and greets and a book signing next weekend. Appalachian author Chrissie Anderson Peters, who wrote “Dog Days and Dragonflies,” “Running from Crazy” and...
