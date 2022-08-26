(Bemidji, MN) -- A Minneapolis woman accused of setting a camper fire that left a man dead near Cass Lake is jailed on two million dollars bail. Beltrami County prosecutors are charging 34-year-old Cora Lee Quaderer with two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson. The criminal complaint says witnesses saw Quaderer yelling at a man inside the camper Tuesday before lighting a piece of cloth on fire and tossing it at the door. They told deputies she ran away when the fire began to spread. Quaderer was arrested the next day in Brooklyn Center.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO