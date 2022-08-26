Read full article on original website
(Bemidji, MN) -- A Minneapolis woman accused of setting a camper fire that left a man dead near Cass Lake is jailed on two million dollars bail. Beltrami County prosecutors are charging 34-year-old Cora Lee Quaderer with two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson. The criminal complaint says witnesses saw Quaderer yelling at a man inside the camper Tuesday before lighting a piece of cloth on fire and tossing it at the door. They told deputies she ran away when the fire began to spread. Quaderer was arrested the next day in Brooklyn Center.
Two Injured in Hwy 75 Collision in Polk County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joann Papke, 62 of Clearbrook was injured when the southbound 2012 Honda Civic she was driving struck a 1999 Pontiac driven by Jacob Waldorf, 27 of Warren. Waldorf was also injured in the crash According to the report Waldorf was eastbound on County Road 21, crossing over Highway 75 when the vehicles collided.
A woman has been arrested after human remains were found in a camper fire in what officials suspect was arson. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a camper on fire on the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive Southeast near Cass Lake at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal camper fire near Cass Lake
A Minneapolis woman is facing charges of murder and arson for allegedly lighting a camper on fire near Cass Lake on Tuesday, killing someone who became trapped in the blaze. Prosecutors in Beltrami County on Friday charged Cora L. Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A head-on crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a Baxter, MN man and seriously injured a Pillager, MN woman Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 83-year-old Robert Lohman was driving his vehicle east on Hwy. 210 when he crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old Gina Hollingsworth’s westbound vehicle head-on. Lohman was pronounced dead at the scene and Hollingsworth was brought to a St. Cloud hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a Baxter man and sent one person to the hospital with severe injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 30th at approximately 1:38 p.m., 83-year-old Robert Lohman was travelling eastbound on Highway 210 near 57th Avenue southwest, about four miles east of Motley, in his Toyota Tacoma. Gina Hollingsworth, 47, of Pillager was driving westbound on Highway 210 in her Chevy Cobalt. Lohman reportedly crossed the center line of traffic and collided with the Cobalt.
2 dead in northern Minnesota ultralight crash
Two men – one from Minnesota, and the other from Las Vegas – were killed in a ultralight crash in Crow Wing County this past weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 28 at about 6:44 p.m. Deputies received a report that a plane took off near Emily, Minnesota but never reached its destination.
Minnesota Kid Lands Two 50-Inch Muskies in Two Days
Few ever forget the fish they caught as kids. Maybe the fish grow a little larger over time, or the fights become more strenuous, but those childhood angling adventures stay branded in most memory banks well into adulthood. Noah Moss of Aitkin, Minn. will certainly remember the third week of...
