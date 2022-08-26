Chiefs Honor Len Dawson With Helmet Decal and Iconic Huddle

KC honored its franchise legend on Thursday and will do so throughout the 2022 season.

Legendary former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson passed away this week at the age of 87 , and his legacy has been honored multiple times by the organization in the immediate aftermath of the news breaking. Additional examples of that were the club's pregame moment of silence and Patrick Mahomes's Dawson tribute hoodie , and the team shared something else as well. For each and every game this year, Kansas City will wear a No. 16 helmet decal on its helmets:

On Wednesday, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said that the franchise was in discussions with the Dawson family in regards to how to best memorialize the late quarterback. This decal is a tremendous step towards accomplishing that feat, and the Chiefs' offense also had something in mind. Once the unit got the ball in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company lined up in the famous "choir huddle" formation that Dawson is pictured in below on the 1969 Chiefs team:

Here's more from Hunt on mourning Dawson's passing and remembering his impact not only on the Chiefs, but also the surrounding Kansas City area:

"My family and I are heartbroken. Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len embraced and came to embody Kansas City and the people that call it home. You would be hard-pressed to find a player who had a bigger impact in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. "I admired Len my entire life – first as a Hall of Fame player on the field, and later as he transitioned into a successful broadcasting career. Throughout his remarkable career, Len made it a priority to give back to the community that he loved. The franchise has lost a true legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Linda and his family."

Dawson was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and in his speech , he tipped his cap to his home state while also showing love to Kansas City as well: