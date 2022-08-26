Read full article on original website
KATV
I-30 traffic begins shift to new river bridge on Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new on-ramp to Interstate 30 eastbound and the Arkansas River bridge will open to frontage road traffic in Little Rock on Sept. 1, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday. Weather permitting, ARDOT said the new on-ramp at Fourth Street will place northbound frontage...
KATV
Pine Bluff police investigating 19th homicide of the year with no suspect leads
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pine Bluff Police were investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday night. Shortly before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to 4209 W. 12th in reference to a shooting incident. When officers arrived, they found a male later identified as Randy Wilson, 48, of Pine...
KATV
Sylvan Hills school officials find gun on student returning from lunch Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police responded to a call from Sylvan Hills High School after finding a gun during a search Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson from the Pulaski County School District said the incident happened when three students returned from lunch acting "nervously". The strange behavior prompted school...
KATV
Moving company employee caught in gunfire while locking up Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock moving company employee was forced to move out of the way of gunfire following a shooting incident at the business site Friday night. At around 10:31 p.m., LRPD responded to reports of a shooting incident at Zimmerman's Exxon. According to authorities, when...
KATV
Group of Arkansas farmers hope state bans dicamba herbicide, enforce regulations
A group of Arkansas farmers met on Tuesday in Little Rock to discuss why the public should be warned about a herbicide called Dicamba. This product is used in combating herbicide resistant weeds in Dicamba Tolerant (DT) soybeans. Products containing dicamba can cause serious damage to non-dicamba-tolerant soybeans and to other sensitive crops and non-crop plants.
KATV
Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout takes place at Mystic Creek Golf Club
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Not only is Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado one of the finest in the state, it also hosts some of the most competitive tournaments. Each year, Murphy USA invites professional golfers to south Arkansas to compete in the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout. Courtney Crotty with Murphy USA talks about this year's shootout, and what people need to know.
KATV
High Impact Movement building future leaders in Hot Springs
(Little Rock, KATV) — Since 2018 High Impact Movement in Hot Springs has welcomed youth from all surrounding areas to connect, learn, and grow. High Impact Movement partners with Champion College to provide a facility for summer and after-school programs. Students have access to chrome books, an education specialist...
KATV
Little Rock Zoo retains accreditation for another five years
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Zoo will retain its accreditation for five more years, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums announced Monday. A press release from the zoo said that the AZA accreditation commission met in Baltimore, Md. to review applicants and conduct the zoo's hearing. This...
KATV
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
KATV
Arkansas lawmaker thinks duty to intervene law could've prevented Crawford County incident
Little Rock (KATV) — More than a week ago, a viral video involving two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies and one Mulberry Police officer beating up a man after he was arrested. State Senator Bob Ballinger(R-Ozark) District 5 told KATV the incident with those officers could've been avoided following a...
KATV
Two thieves wanted by Benton police for stealing 'high-dollar jewelry' from Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects accused of stealing "high-dollar jewelry" from an area retailer. Police said the incident involving the shoplifters occurred on Aug. 27 at the Walmart Supercenter. If you can identify the pictured suspects or...
KATV
Group pushing for recreational marijuana in Arkansas releases first TV ad
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new TV ad pushing for recreational marijuana is set to hit the airwaves on Wednesday. In this new ad, Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) is highlighting where some of the taxes derived from sales will go toward. Whether Arkansans will see a recreational marijuana use...
KATV
Arkansas receives $2 million toward maternal health care
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas is making strides in prenatal health care with millions of dollars being granted to assist current and expectant mothers across the state. In addition to the state's general assembly setting aside $1 million for pregnancy resource centers, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services awarded $2 million for maternal health care in Arkansas.
KATV
Traffic stop in Jacksonville leads to arrest after drugs and handgun were found
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An early Sunday morning traffic stop in Jacksonville leads to the arrest of the driver in possession of 24 grams of marijuana and a handgun with more than 50 rounds of ammunition. Shortly after 12: 30 a.m., officers with the Jacksonville Police Department said they...
KATV
'Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic' coming to Simmons Bank Arena this fall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Join Elmo on a journey to discover the "power of yet" in Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic in North Little Rock this fall. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that Elmo and friends will visit on Nov. 4 and 5. The production is in partnership...
