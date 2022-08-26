ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

I-30 traffic begins shift to new river bridge on Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new on-ramp to Interstate 30 eastbound and the Arkansas River bridge will open to frontage road traffic in Little Rock on Sept. 1, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday. Weather permitting, ARDOT said the new on-ramp at Fourth Street will place northbound frontage...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Moving company employee caught in gunfire while locking up Monday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock moving company employee was forced to move out of the way of gunfire following a shooting incident at the business site Friday night. At around 10:31 p.m., LRPD responded to reports of a shooting incident at Zimmerman's Exxon. According to authorities, when...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
KATV

Group of Arkansas farmers hope state bans dicamba herbicide, enforce regulations

A group of Arkansas farmers met on Tuesday in Little Rock to discuss why the public should be warned about a herbicide called Dicamba. This product is used in combating herbicide resistant weeds in Dicamba Tolerant (DT) soybeans. Products containing dicamba can cause serious damage to non-dicamba-tolerant soybeans and to other sensitive crops and non-crop plants.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout takes place at Mystic Creek Golf Club

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Not only is Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado one of the finest in the state, it also hosts some of the most competitive tournaments. Each year, Murphy USA invites professional golfers to south Arkansas to compete in the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout. Courtney Crotty with Murphy USA talks about this year's shootout, and what people need to know.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

High Impact Movement building future leaders in Hot Springs

(Little Rock, KATV) — Since 2018 High Impact Movement in Hot Springs has welcomed youth from all surrounding areas to connect, learn, and grow. High Impact Movement partners with Champion College to provide a facility for summer and after-school programs. Students have access to chrome books, an education specialist...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Little Rock Zoo retains accreditation for another five years

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Zoo will retain its accreditation for five more years, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums announced Monday. A press release from the zoo said that the AZA accreditation commission met in Baltimore, Md. to review applicants and conduct the zoo's hearing. This...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Health And Safety#Lrfd
KATV

First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
BENTON, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KATV

Arkansas receives $2 million toward maternal health care

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas is making strides in prenatal health care with millions of dollars being granted to assist current and expectant mothers across the state. In addition to the state's general assembly setting aside $1 million for pregnancy resource centers, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services awarded $2 million for maternal health care in Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy