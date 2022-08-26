LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Not only is Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado one of the finest in the state, it also hosts some of the most competitive tournaments. Each year, Murphy USA invites professional golfers to south Arkansas to compete in the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout. Courtney Crotty with Murphy USA talks about this year's shootout, and what people need to know.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO