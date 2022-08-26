ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Pawtucket man caught on camera, faces charges for Newport break-ins

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket man is facing charges in connection to recent break-ins at two Newport businesses. On Tuesday, Newport Police said Dennis Tasker, 51, of Pawtucket was taken into custody regarding incidents at Breakwater Surf Co. and Micki's Mat on Monday. Tasker faces a slew of...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence police say teen reported missing has been located

(WJAR) — UPDATE:. Providence police said Tuesday afternoon that Nathan Para has been located. The Providence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen that is considered endangered. Police are searching for 14-year-old Nathan Para of Cumberland. He was last seen on Tuesday...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Three men arrested in large-scale Glocester marijuana discovery

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WJAR) — Three men were arrested in a large-scale marijuana discovery on Monday, Glocester police said. Police and members of the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency said they seized 856 marijuana plants, about $4,000, and about 40 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana from a house on Blackinton Drive.
GLOCESTER, RI
Turnto10.com

More Rhode Island cities to turn on speed cameras

Drivers across the ocean state will be forced to slow down in school zones or pay up starting Wednesday. East Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls are all turning on their speed cameras Wednesday. Providence turned on their 20 speed cameras earlier this week. "I know it's hard on the parents...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick police announce death of K-9 Fox

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police announced Monday that retired K-9 Officer Fox has died. Fox was K-9 Officer Paul Wells' partner from March 2012 until their retirement in February 2019. "Our sympathy goes out to Paul, his wife Amy, and their children. Fox will be missed by everyone...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Easton police remind residents to be aware of black bears

(WJAR) — Easton police are reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings after a black bear was spotted in the town on Monday night. Police said the bear was seen on Sheridan Street on Monday. This comes around two weeks after the department posted about another sighting behind...
EASTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Man taken to the hospital with gunshot wound on leg

(WJAR) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Pawtucket on Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area of Rhodes Street around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday where crews discovered the victim sitting outside on the sidewalk. Police said the gunshot wound is...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Town leaders remain quiet on why Seekonk fire chief is off the job

(WJAR) — Seekonk's first female fire chief is not at work, and apparently not by her choice. But town leaders refuse to say why. Sandra Lowery was promoted to Seekonk fire chief just last October. She’s not doing that job right now, though, and has not at work for a couple weeks from what NBC 10 has learned.
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Police identify victim of fatal ATV crash in Coventry

(WJAR) — The Coventry Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal ATV crash over the weekend. The crash happened early Saturday morning on Cahoone Road. The driver of the ATV was pronounced dead on the scene. On Tuesday the department identified the victim as 27-year-old Samantha Stacilauskas...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Ernie Boch Jr. is proud new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts' own Ernie Boch Jr. is now the proud owner of Pleasure Island. The billionaire businessman gave NBC 10 News a tour of the island on Tuesday. While its name may not stick around, Boch said he hopes to use the space to give back...
SWANSEA, MA
Turnto10.com

Renumbering of I-95 exits begins in Rhode Island

(WJAR) — The renumbering of I-95 exit numbers has begun in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation started its delayed renumbering project on Sunday night. The new exit numbers will correspond to mile markers as part of a nationwide federal initiative. RIDOT says it renumbered three exits...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Officials respond to two separate water incidents

(WJAR) — Authorities responded to two separate water incidents in Rhode Island that happened within twenty minutes of each other on Sunday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard Guard said two boats crashed into each other off of Portsmouth and a boat sank in the water at Oakland Beach in Warwick.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Firefighters battle blaze at North Providence apartment

(WJAR) — North Providence firefighters responded to a fire at a North Providence apartment complex on Monday evening. The North Providence fire chief said the call came in around 5 p.m. to an apartment on the second floor of a complex on Fruit Hill Ave. The chief said heavy...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Mansfield town leaders say police chief not fit to serve following investigation

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — The results of an investigation in Mansfield finds the town's police chief is unfit to serve. Mansfield Police Chief Ronald Sellon has been on paid leave since last October, as the town investigated claims of abusive behavior toward employees. The town said the investigation by...
Turnto10.com

Mayor Elorza votes early for September primary

(WJAR) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza voted early on Tuesday for the Rhode Island primary. The primary election is scheduled for September 13. Elorza cast his ballot at the Joseph A. Doorley, Jr. Municipal Building. The early voting site at 444 Westminster Street Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m....
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Schools in Providence mark another year under state control

(WJAR) — Thousands of students across Southern New England got ready for the first day of school on Monday morning, including in Providence. For Providence Public Schools this marks another school year under state control. State education commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said in March that the pandemic pushed back the...
PROVIDENCE, RI

