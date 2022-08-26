Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket man caught on camera, faces charges for Newport break-ins
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket man is facing charges in connection to recent break-ins at two Newport businesses. On Tuesday, Newport Police said Dennis Tasker, 51, of Pawtucket was taken into custody regarding incidents at Breakwater Surf Co. and Micki's Mat on Monday. Tasker faces a slew of...
Turnto10.com
Providence police say teen reported missing has been located
(WJAR) — UPDATE:. Providence police said Tuesday afternoon that Nathan Para has been located. The Providence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen that is considered endangered. Police are searching for 14-year-old Nathan Para of Cumberland. He was last seen on Tuesday...
Turnto10.com
Three men arrested in large-scale Glocester marijuana discovery
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WJAR) — Three men were arrested in a large-scale marijuana discovery on Monday, Glocester police said. Police and members of the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency said they seized 856 marijuana plants, about $4,000, and about 40 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana from a house on Blackinton Drive.
Turnto10.com
More Rhode Island cities to turn on speed cameras
Drivers across the ocean state will be forced to slow down in school zones or pay up starting Wednesday. East Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls are all turning on their speed cameras Wednesday. Providence turned on their 20 speed cameras earlier this week. "I know it's hard on the parents...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police announce death of K-9 Fox
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police announced Monday that retired K-9 Officer Fox has died. Fox was K-9 Officer Paul Wells' partner from March 2012 until their retirement in February 2019. "Our sympathy goes out to Paul, his wife Amy, and their children. Fox will be missed by everyone...
Turnto10.com
Easton police remind residents to be aware of black bears
(WJAR) — Easton police are reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings after a black bear was spotted in the town on Monday night. Police said the bear was seen on Sheridan Street on Monday. This comes around two weeks after the department posted about another sighting behind...
Turnto10.com
Man taken to the hospital with gunshot wound on leg
(WJAR) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Pawtucket on Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area of Rhodes Street around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday where crews discovered the victim sitting outside on the sidewalk. Police said the gunshot wound is...
Turnto10.com
Town leaders remain quiet on why Seekonk fire chief is off the job
(WJAR) — Seekonk's first female fire chief is not at work, and apparently not by her choice. But town leaders refuse to say why. Sandra Lowery was promoted to Seekonk fire chief just last October. She’s not doing that job right now, though, and has not at work for a couple weeks from what NBC 10 has learned.
Turnto10.com
Trial begins for Providence officer accused of assaulting woman at pro-abortion rally
(WJAR) — The trial began Tuesday for a Providence police officer accused of assaulting a woman at the Rhode Island State House rally in June -- the victim also happened to be his political opponent at the time in the state senate race. The confrontation was caught on multiple...
Turnto10.com
Fall River family displaced by house fire later becomes victim of theft
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A Fall River family that was a victim to a house fire earlier this month, is now also a victim of theft. The few clothing items they salvaged from the fire and bought new, were getting washed at a Fall River laundromat, when they were stolen right out of the machine.
Turnto10.com
Police identify victim of fatal ATV crash in Coventry
(WJAR) — The Coventry Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal ATV crash over the weekend. The crash happened early Saturday morning on Cahoone Road. The driver of the ATV was pronounced dead on the scene. On Tuesday the department identified the victim as 27-year-old Samantha Stacilauskas...
Turnto10.com
Ernie Boch Jr. is proud new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts' own Ernie Boch Jr. is now the proud owner of Pleasure Island. The billionaire businessman gave NBC 10 News a tour of the island on Tuesday. While its name may not stick around, Boch said he hopes to use the space to give back...
Turnto10.com
Renumbering of I-95 exits begins in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — The renumbering of I-95 exit numbers has begun in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation started its delayed renumbering project on Sunday night. The new exit numbers will correspond to mile markers as part of a nationwide federal initiative. RIDOT says it renumbered three exits...
Turnto10.com
Officials respond to two separate water incidents
(WJAR) — Authorities responded to two separate water incidents in Rhode Island that happened within twenty minutes of each other on Sunday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard Guard said two boats crashed into each other off of Portsmouth and a boat sank in the water at Oakland Beach in Warwick.
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle blaze at North Providence apartment
(WJAR) — North Providence firefighters responded to a fire at a North Providence apartment complex on Monday evening. The North Providence fire chief said the call came in around 5 p.m. to an apartment on the second floor of a complex on Fruit Hill Ave. The chief said heavy...
Turnto10.com
Mansfield town leaders say police chief not fit to serve following investigation
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — The results of an investigation in Mansfield finds the town's police chief is unfit to serve. Mansfield Police Chief Ronald Sellon has been on paid leave since last October, as the town investigated claims of abusive behavior toward employees. The town said the investigation by...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland police collect over fifty bikes for children in annual 'Touch-A-Truck' event
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Firefighters and police officers in Cumberland brought out their vehicles on Sunday for the annual 'Touch-A-Truck' event. The celebration gives children a chance to blast sirens and check out the vehicles. The free gathering also strives to help local families feel more comfortable with law...
Turnto10.com
Mayor Elorza votes early for September primary
(WJAR) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza voted early on Tuesday for the Rhode Island primary. The primary election is scheduled for September 13. Elorza cast his ballot at the Joseph A. Doorley, Jr. Municipal Building. The early voting site at 444 Westminster Street Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m....
Turnto10.com
Schools in Providence mark another year under state control
(WJAR) — Thousands of students across Southern New England got ready for the first day of school on Monday morning, including in Providence. For Providence Public Schools this marks another school year under state control. State education commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said in March that the pandemic pushed back the...
Turnto10.com
Local nonprofit holds fundraiser for Pawtucket family who lost grandmother in fire
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Pawtucket community is remembering Maria Cadenas, who passed away earlier this month after helping her grandchildren escape their burning Ballston Avenue home. The After Fire Victims Outreach collected donations to help pay for Maria's funeral expenses on Sunday morning. "A lot of people came...
