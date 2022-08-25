Lowcountry high school football this week: Less rain (we hope) and kissing a goat

Read full article on original website
Panthers edged out in overtime
Pinewood Prep stood toe-to-toe with Laurence Manning Academy, but suffered an overtime loss. After leading much of the game Aug. 26, the Panthers allowed the Swampcats to rally and claim a 22-20 victory. “We let a win slip away, but I feel good about the way we took it to...
SC Aquarium bags a coffee partnership with Charleston roaster
One has the coffee. The other has the water — by the tankload. Locally based Charleston Coffee Roasters announced that it has created a new variety inspired by the S.C. Aquarium and its conservation efforts. The company said last week that its new Aquarium Blend is a mix of...
NCPD: Multiple roads in North Charleston closed due to flooding
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Several roads in North Charleston have been closed due to flooding on Monday. According to the North Charleston Police Department, the following roads were impacted as of 4:30 p.m.: Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road Rivers Avenue and Taylor Street Rivers Avenue between Rebecca Street and I-526 Rivers Avenue eastbound from Goose […]
Commonplace Bradford pear trees now seen as an attractive menace
Bradford pear trees are commonplace in suburban subdivisions, but their days are numbered and some South Carolina cities and forestry professionals hope to hasten their demise. South Carolina will ban the sale of the non-native invasive tree species starting in October 2024 and some experts are urging homeowners to cut...
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
Flooding forces road closures across the Charleston metro
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain prompted numerous road closures across Charleston and North Charleston on Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service initiated a flood advisory for much of the tri-county through 5:00 p.m. as flooding from excessive rainfall was expected to continue through the evening. Roads started to become impassable in […]
A historic Bess toasts 80, back home in Charleston
MOUNT PLEASANT — The McKenzie family birthday weekend was no ordinary affair. Yes, there were fine celebratory touches. At the Saturday night banquet, one of three events for the occasion at Hotel Indigo, dozens of well-heeled guests from near and far gathered around elegant tables rendered festive with green and blue linens, summer florals and floating candles.
Deaths Summary for Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022
CARTER, Gerald, 61, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. DAVIDSON, Sheila, 69, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Millers-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield. HALE, Malcom Burns, 88, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. HICKS, Reubin Gordon Jr., 84, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements...
Best theme parks located closest to Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools are back in session, Labor Day weekend is within reach and pumpkin spice everything is making a comeback – all signs that point to the end of summer. But if you are looking for some last-minute fun, here are a few amusement and theme parks located close to Charleston, South […]
7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
September events at Charleston County Parks
Sept. 1, 5 - 7 p.m. Come enjoy Toast Under the Oaks while exploring Johns Island County Park. Guests will enjoy wine, beer, and live music from Gracie Trice, while experiencing the beauty of this 738-acre park. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site from Kees Kitchen and Mac Daddy food truck.
Alligator on runway delays flight at South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night. Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay. An alligator was passing across the taxiway. The pilot briefly held the […]
Interview with Paige McKnight, SCGSSM Student
The following is an interview, provided by the Williamsburg County School District Office of Public Relations, of Paige McKnight, who was accepted in the Governor's School for Science and Mathematics. Q: What do you like best about the Governor's School so far?. A: The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science...
Flooding closes Charleston-area roads Monday; flood advisory issued
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say several roads in North Charleston are closed due to flooding Monday. There is an areal Flood Advisory until 3:15 p.m. as more rain- mainly heavy- continues to fall. The roads include:. Rivers & Otranto. Gable. Shadow Oak. Northwoods Blvd.
CPD searching for missing man in West Ashley
UPDATE: Mr. Johnson has been located safe, according to CPD. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating James Johnson (55), who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday. Johnson is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is about 6’ and […]
Summerville road resurfacing to start this week
SUMMERVILLE — A $1.3 million project to resurface 28 mostly minor roads throughout town starts this week. Sanders Brothers Construction Co. will begin work on 18 town roads and 10 S.C. Department of Transportation roads in need of resurfacing, based on an assessment from the town of Summerville, said Russ Cornette, director of public works.
Filing Notices - Daniel Island Yacht Club, LLC.
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Daniel Island Yacht Club, LLC. intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and ON premises consumption of liquor at 101 River Landing Dr., Charleston, SC 29492. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than September 14, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2020082.
Photos: North Charleston Police Department practices active shooter scenarios at Dunston Elementary School
North Charleston Police officers practiced active shooter drills at Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Officers were accompanied by North Charleston fire fighters training to provide medical aid. 1 of 16.
SC has one of the world's best active shooter programs. Schools use it now more than ever.
It has been 95 days — mostly spanning a long summer break — since the last shooting at a South Carolina school. John B. Staley III, a Berkeley County detention officer, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Mevers School of Excellence in Goose Creek around midnight May 26.
Blazing Star Cafe, serving handmade bagels, is now open in West Ashley
Charleston has long lacked quality, locally owned bagel shops. Holey City Bagels in May landed on the peninsula and another shop recently started serving west of the Ashley River. And Blazing Star Cafe is now open at 874 Orleans Road. The cafe is owned by Bettina Fisher, who called Blazing...
