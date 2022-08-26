Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Bemidji Man Charged with Assault of Deputy, Domestic Assault
A Bemidji man accused of assaulting a Beltrami County deputy last week has been charged with felony assault of a peace officer and misdemeanor domestic assault. According to a press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Robert Puttbrease aggressively approached and engaged in a physical struggle with the deputy, who was responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Lake Ave. NE last Monday night.
2 dead in northern Minnesota ultralight crash
Two men – one from Minnesota, and the other from Las Vegas – were killed in a ultralight crash in Crow Wing County this past weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 28 at about 6:44 p.m. Deputies received a report that a plane took off near Emily, Minnesota but never reached its destination.
lptv.org
New Principal at Newly Remodeled Lowell Elementary in Brainerd
Brainerd’s own Lowell Elementary School has undergone a lot of changes this summer. It started with a remodel of the school itself and is now ending with the announcement of a new principal. Kathy Johnson has over 30 years of experience in the field of education, with over 20...
lptv.org
Brainerd Public Schools Going Back to Paid Meal System This Fall
After feeding students through boxed lunches during the COVID-19 pandemic, this fall Brainerd Public Schools will return to a paid meal system. In 2020 at the start of the pandemic, the Brainerd School District had to come up with a way to keep kids fed during the school year. While kids were at home during remote learning, the school board decided that the best way to feed students was with boxed lunches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redlakenationnews.com
Multiple search warrants executed in the Cass Lake area
The conclusion of a cooperative narcotics investigation involving the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force resulted in multiple search warrants being executed in the Cass Lake area involving the distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and illegal firearms possession.
lptv.org
Final Phase of Maintenance Begins for Bemidji’s Paul and Babe Statues
Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues have stood proudly as city icons for 85 years, and with that long lifespan comes the occasional maintenance routine. While it can be discouraging to see the beloved duo behind construction barricades, it’s all to prevent the monuments from succumbing to water damage.
lptv.org
Two Found Dead in Plane Crash North of Crosby
Two men were found dead in a plane crash northwest of Emily, MN on August 28th. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Johnson, a 61-year-old resident of Emily, crashed a plane he was piloting with Lee Cemensky, a 58-year-old resident of Las Vegas, as his passenger at 6:44 p.m. Sunday evening. Authorities located the site of the crash on Minnie Lake Drive, at 8:36 p.m. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.
voiceofalexandria.com
Tornado reported in west central Minnesota Sunday evening
(Prinsburg, MN)--The National Weather Service says that severe weather made its way across parts of Minnesota on Sunday evening. A tornado was reported in the Prinsburg area in Kandiyohi County. Trained spotters reported the tornado on the ground west of the community. Meanwhile, large hail was reported in Cass County...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota
EMILY, Minn. -- A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff officials.Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a 58-year-old passenger, Lee Cemensky, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Both died at the scene of the crash Sunday in some woods northwest of Emily. Johnson operated the business Fly the Swan.The Federal Aviation Administration says the 2010 Cygnet aircraft crashed under "unknown circumstances' while attempting to land.
lptv.org
City of Ironton Growing with More Visitors, New Businesses
After stay-at-home requirements and mask mandates were lifted earlier in the pandemic, people immediately took to the fresh air. The city of Ironton in the Cuyuna Lakes Area is quickly becoming a go-to destination for mountain bikers as the sport grows in popularity. As more and more people come through town, it has also made it an attractive place to start up a business.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two dead in plane crash near Brainerd
(Emily, MN)--Authorities say a Minnesota pilot and his passenger from Las Vegas are dead after an amphibious plane crashed in woods near Emily in the Brainerd Lakes area. Sixty-one-year-old Douglas A. Johnson operated a business called Fly the Swan, which advertises “a bird's eye view of the lakes and the land” along with the exhilaration of taking off and landing on the water. The F-A-A’s initial report says the aircraft crashed Sunday “under unknown circumstances” while attempting to land.
DL-Online
At least one injured in rollover on Hwy 34 east of Detroit Lakes Friday evening
A Ponsford man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover Friday evening on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes. Jayson Robert Annette, 34, of Ponsford was taken to Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital in Detroit Lakes with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. It’s not known if he was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lptv.org
In Business: New Ironton Restaurant Lets Bicyclists Ride Inside to Dine
Only three weeks old, The Hudson, a family-owned restaurant in Ironton, is creating quite a buzz for their service to people in the area as well as bicyclists riding through. The restaurant sits off the Cuyuna Trail and can bring a restful refueling moment to outdoor adventurers, where mountain bikers can bike in and bike out as the garage doors are lifted, and even park their bikes inside the building.
Minnesota Kid Lands Two 50-Inch Muskies in Two Days
Few ever forget the fish they caught as kids. Maybe the fish grow a little larger over time, or the fights become more strenuous, but those childhood angling adventures stay branded in most memory banks well into adulthood. Noah Moss of Aitkin, Minn. will certainly remember the third week of...
Comments / 0