After feeding students through boxed lunches during the COVID-19 pandemic, this fall Brainerd Public Schools will return to a paid meal system. In 2020 at the start of the pandemic, the Brainerd School District had to come up with a way to keep kids fed during the school year. While kids were at home during remote learning, the school board decided that the best way to feed students was with boxed lunches.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO