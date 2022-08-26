ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Experts say significant grid investments needed to phase out gas-powered vehicles

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5zfE_0hVinaj400

Phasing out gas-powered cars 03:56

On Thursday, the California Air Resources Board voted to phase out gas-powered cars by 2035, but experts say significant investments in grid infrastructure will need to happen to make this a reality.

Experts at the University of California Irvine have been conducting much of that research, learning what exactly will be needed to make all cars zero emissions in little more than a decade.

RELATED: California takes lead on climate change with plan to halt sale of new gas cars by 2035

"The grid does not currently have the capability to add millions of battery electric or even fuel-cell electric vehicles today," Jack Brouwer, a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at UCI. "So, we have some time to make reasonable investments in the grid to enable this to actually happen and to happen well."

Southern California Edison, which provides power to nearly 14 million Southland customers says it's doing just that, making those investments in the grid now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCd1c_0hVinaj400
UCI Professor Jack Brouwer shows CBSLA's Michele Gile a hydrogen powered electric vehicle that only emits water. CBSLA

"We have a long-term process in place to make sure we're making smart investments in the grid today, so we'll have the energy we need five to 10 years down the road," SoCal Edison Spokesperson Paul Griffo told CBSLA. "In fact, Southern California Edison is investing over $5 billion in modernizing the grid, so that we can handle the additional needs of our customers in the future, including electric cars."

Brouwer showed CBSLA a hydrogen powered vehicle, which only emits water. The UCI professor said California will need to think about more than just battery electric cars in order for the change over to be successful.

"If we try to move in this direction and only use battery electric vehicles, we will fail," Brouwer said. "The grid cannot charge every single transportation application. We must invest in both battery-electric vehicles and fuel-cell electric vehicles."

The professor added that if half of drivers in 2035 have hydrogen-electric vehicles, the power grid will not be as stressed. Those people can fill up their cars at hydrogen stations, which are much like gas stations, and will hopefully become more available throughout the state in the coming years.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

California ISO warns of possible flex alerts during heat wave

With triple digit temperatures expected to hit the Southland over coming days, the California Independent System Operator on Tuesday warned that they could ask residents to cut power usage during peak hours to prevent strain on the state's power grid. The heat wave, expected to last through next week, has already brought sweltering weather to Southern California, with some regions hitting 110 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, with the hottest temps expected over the Labor Day Weekend, and as a result, Cal-ISO is worried that the amount of residents relying on air conditioning and other large appliances to stay cool could...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Gas prices, inflation not expected to slow Labor Day travel

While drivers have gotten some relief at the pump in gas prices, the average cost for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Southern California is well above $5.But with the Labor Day three-day weekend just days away, people are getting ready to fly or drive out of town for perhaps the last time before summer is over. The exact average price is $5.28 in Los Angeles County, a significant drop-off compared to prices a few months ago.In June, the price for a gallon of unleaded was $6.46.A major reason for the drop-off? More people are working remotely, according Auto Club of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irvine, CA
Traffic
State
California State
City
Irvine, CA
Irvine, CA
Government
Irvine, CA
Cars
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
CBS LA

South Coast AQMD issues Ozone Advisory for most of Southern California

Several days of high heat forecast for this weekend have prompted the South Coast Air Quality Management district to issue an Ozone Advisory for much of Southern California.The ozone advisory, which goes into effect Tuesday morning and will remain in place through Sunday, Sept. 4, was issued because the National Weather Service had declared excessive heat watches and warnings across the region. The potential heat wave increases the likelihood of poor air quality in many areas, according to the South Coast AQMD."Elevated temperatures increase emissions of chemicals leading to ozone formation and enhance ozone formation rates. This long duration and...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

Remote work delaying DTLA's post-pandemic recovery, study says

A new study from UC Berkeley shows that downtown Los Angeles' post-pandemic recovery could use a boost after foot traffic continues to fall behind pre-pandemic levels.While there's a reason for optimism, there's also a sobering reality for downtown. In a UC Berkeley study called "The Death of Downtown," which looked at mobile phone data to study the movements of people returning to businesses, restaurants, shops and other popular spots, researchers found that activity in downtown L.A. has only returned to 61% of the level in 2019. Researchers pointed to one major factor for a relatively slow recovery — people working from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Person killed in Tesla crash near Rancho Palos Verdes

One person died Tuesday when a Tesla crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge. The victim, identified by paramedics as a woman in her 70s, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The name of the woman killed has not yet been released. Neighbors told CBSLA Tuesday that the residential neighborhood where the crash happened has a lot of small and windy streets. One witness saw the Tesla speeding downhill and seconds later heard a couple of...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
CBS LA

15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week

Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
GLENDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Electric Cars#Linus Business#Business Industry#Uci#Southland#Socal Edison
CBS LA

Long Beach schools set to reopen Wednesday as heat wave takes over area

Schools within the Long Beach Unified School District are set to reopen Wednesday, as a heat wave swoops over Southern California. In Long Beach, temperatures are forecasted to be in the 90's. While schools in the area traditionally did not have air conditioning, many now do as the result of a big investment in infrastructure and HVAC. Campuses are taking precautions to cope with the heat as the new school year starts. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County residents were being warned Tuesday about the likelihood of poor air quality over the next week that could reach unhealthy levels in some areas.The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an ozone advisory, warning of potentially unhealthy air quality most afternoons, exacerbated by the rising temperatures, through at least Sunday."Elevated temperatures increase emissions of chemicals leading to ozone formation and enhance ozone formation rates," according to the advisory. "This long duration and the intense heat wave will likely cause unusually high and persistent levels of ozone pollution."
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Beware of serious health problems during upcoming heat wave

Sunset or sunrise — that's when officials are saying residents should plan their outdoor activities as a dangerous summer heat wave threatens to turn Southern California into an oven. "These are extreme heats, when you're rising to 105, 107, even 110 in some areas that's more than we're used to," said pediatrician John Rodarte. "Our bodies are not acclimated to that. You start hitting over 100 constantly, that's a much different factor."All of Southern California — Los Angeles County, Orange County and the Inland Empire — is expecting the longest and hottest heat wave of the year with multiple consecutive days...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS LA

Are rush hour times changing in Los Angeles post-pandemic?

As Los Angeles traffic gets back to levels they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, new trends are showing different times for rush hour traffic. Commuters who know these trends could save time on freeways. Caltrans said Thursdays are the most congested days of the week on local freeways, according to the most recent quarterly report that ended in June. The 405 Freeway is the most congested of all the interstates, followed by the 5 and the 101 Freeways. Research shows Monday and Friday are the most popular days to work remotely, which means more people are on the road on the other days of the week. CBSLA spoke to KNX Radio Traffic Anchor Brian Douglas to get his take on what he is noticing. "Today was outrageous," said Douglas. "People calling me from the toll lanes on the 110 and 91 Freeways. They said they were moving slowly and everyone is paying for it." Data in August from the traffic analytics company INRIX found Thursdays between 4-7 p.m. are the most congested day and time on LA freeways with drivers averaging 37 miles per hour.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Ocean water use warning issued for popular LA County beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water warning for some popular beaches.The department says people should use caution and avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following beaches:Santa Monica Pier in Santa MonicaMother's Beach in Marina Del ReyInner Cabrillo Beach in San PedroTopanga Canyon Beach in MalibuThe warnings were issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.Signs were placed at each of the locations to warn beachgoers from entering the water. One family visiting Santa Monica said the signs weren't obvious enough, upset that they went in the water...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill

California lawmakers on Monday approved a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers' costs.The bill will create a new 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers' delegates and employers' representatives, along with two state officials, empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California.A late amendment would cap any minimum wage increase for fast food workers at chains with more than 100 restaurants at $22 an hour next year, compared to the statewide minimum of $15.50...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Clean car standards coming to Virginia

The new California bill that will ban gas-powered cars by 2035 will also apply to Virginia. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Virginia with the details!
CBS LA

LAX sees near doubling of summer international travel

International summer travel at LAX is back in full swing according to the latest passenger figures released by the airport.According to LAX, over 1.8 million international travelers passed through the airport in July, over 97% more people than the same time last year. That contributed to a nearly 14% total increase in passengers in July compared to a year ago, with 6.3 million people passing through the gates."The strong rebound in international travel that we have seen during the peak summer months is very encouraging and adding to our overall growth in passenger numbers this season," Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement.LAX is set to enter the fall and winter holiday travel seasons in the strongest position since the start of the pandemic.Through the first half of 2022, Overall passenger traffic at LAX was up 57% during the first half of 2022 compared to the same time period last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Several days of triple-digit heat forecast for Southern California

A potentially scorching heat wave is headed for Southern California just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend.The heat is expected to turn up starting Wednesday, which is expected to see triple-digit heat at least until Thursday. The heat is expected to retreat just a little Friday, then roar back into Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.Temperatures are expect to linger in the triple digits throughout the region during that time, according to CBS2/KCAL 9 meteorologist Amber Lee. From the San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains to the low deserts, temperatures are forecast to hit 100 degrees, all the way to...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

What are those cones under California freeways?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
137K+
Followers
24K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy