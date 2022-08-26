Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
WHS ends season-opening skid with win over BHS
WILMINGTON — Ending a season-opening losing streak, Wilmington defeated Batavia 5-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division tennis on the WHS courts. Wilmington (1-5 overall, 1-2 American) had strong performances on all five courts. Reagan Henry won a three-setter, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 at third singles. Batavia falls to 0-7 overall,...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton JV takes down CNE in 2
OWENSVILLE — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 25-14, 25-21 Tuesday night. Coach Bob Malone said, “The energy was high in the gym and we can always expect a good match out of the Rockets. I am proud of the ladies and their effort.”
wnewsj.com
Hurricane scores win over Wildcats at Elks
WILMINGTON — Led by Dylan Cole, Wilmington defeated Blanchester 161 to 231 Tuesday in a non-league boys golf match at the Elks 797 Golf Course. For Blanchester, Andrew Osborn had a 45 and Evan Malott shot a 56. on the 2,723-yard, par 35 layout. Eason Jones came in with...
wnewsj.com
Ladycats up league record to 2-1 with 3-1 win
FELICITY — A relentless offensive attack propelled Blanchester to a 3-1 win Tuesday over Felicity in SBAAC National Division girls soccer action. Blanchester goes to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the National Division. Felicity is 1-3 overall, 0-2 in the division. Rylan Coyle scored the first goal of the...
wnewsj.com
Student section bouys Blanchester volleyball
BLANCHESTER — Backed by an energetic student section, the Blanchester volleyball team defeated Lynchburg-Clay 25-20, 25-16, 25-22 Monday in non-league volleyball. Blanchester (2-1 on the year) got off to a slow start but found a way to pull out the win. “Monday games aren’t the easiest but with the...
wnewsj.com
Rams tough in 3-1 win over Falcons
ADAMS TOWNSHIP-After winning the first set, Clinton-Massie lost the next three and the match to Greeneview Monday in non-league volleyball 25-23, 10-25, 17-25, 22-25. Olivia Ward had an assist and 13 digs. Sydney Schneder finished with 10 assists and eight digs. Emma Redman had six kills, 17 assists and four digs.
wnewsj.com
Howard, Seeger to be inducted in to WHS hall of fame
The 2022 Wilmington High School Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony will be held 5 p.m. Sept. 9 in the WHS auditeria. Those voted in to the HOF were Quinten Rollins, Monica Howard and Donna Seeger. Rollins will not be able to attend the ceremony. He will be honored in the next class, athletic director Troy Diels said.
wnewsj.com
Clarksville Kickball Classic set for Sept. 24-25
The inaugural Clarksville Kickball Classic will be held Sept. 24-25 at the ballfields in downtown Clarksville. Three teams are needed to fill out the eight-team field, tournament director Tim Cleaver said. Money raised through the tournament go toward renovations on the Clarksville basketball courts, Cleaver said. Cost to enter is...
wnewsj.com
Princeton edges Wilmington 2-1
CINCINNATI — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision Tuesday at Princeton High School. Wilmington is 2-3 while Princeton goes to 1-1. “The game was a very physical game and our girls played with a lot of composure,” WHS head coach Pat Black said.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington cross country at Lakota East Classic
MASON-The Wilmington High School cross country teams competed in a loaded Lakota East Classic Saturday at Voice of America Park. Wilmington boys were 13th overall. Henry Hildebrandt was 30th in a personal best time of 17:36.78. Conner Walters 78th (course record 19:54.7), Oliver McDermott 85th (PR 20:16), Dylan Littrell 87th...
wnewsj.com
Falcons, Patriots battle to 1-1 tie
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — After battling the weather, Clinton-Massie and Dayton Carroll played to a 1-1 tie Monday in girls soccer action at Frank Irelan Field. The Falcons are 4-1-1 on the season. Carroll is 0-2-2 on the year. “It was a hard-fought game by both teams,” CM coach Julio...
wnewsj.com
Mulberry St. makeover progressing
Progress continues for the City of Wilmington’s North Mulberry Street project. The city is replacing the old 4-inch water main with a new six-inch line. They’re also adding new pavement, repairing the sidewalk, and making ADA-compliant ramps. The project is estimated to be finihsed by the end of November.
wnewsj.com
Astros take bite out of Greyhounds
GREEN TOWNSHIP — The East Clinton boys golf team defeated Manchester by 10 strokes, 184 to 194, Monday at Snow Hill Country Club. The Astros were led by Nathan Ellis who had 41. Mitchell Ellis carded a 46 and Dakota Collom shot a 47. Austin Kmatz finished with 50...
wnewsj.com
Mason aces 17 during charity event
Keith Mason had a hole-in-one during the inaugural Health Alliance of Clinton County Charity Golf Classic at the Elks 797 Golf Course on July 23. Mason aced No. 17 at the Elks.
wnewsj.com
He’s our very own ‘Music Man’
“Seventy-six trombones led the big parade. With a hundred and ten cornets close at hand. They were followed by rows and rows of the finest virtuosos, the cream of every famous band!” sang Professor Harold Hill in “The Music Man.”. Wilmington has its own music man — without...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Overdose Awareness Day — Community events 4 to 7 p.m. at both the J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington, and at The Exchange (203 S. Wright St. in Blanchester), an outreach ministry of Blanchester Church of the Nazarene. Food, community speakers, personal testimonies, Narcan training and distribution.
wnewsj.com
Day assures all Buckeyes are hungry, not big-headed
COLUMBUS – When a reporter told Ryan Day his 93-year-old mother was concerned that Ohio State’s players might believe all the hype surrounding them, Day said everyone can be assured that isn’t happening. “I think, coming off last year, there are no big heads. This team is...
wnewsj.com
Busy Blanchester Summer Craft Fair
BLANCHESTER — The 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair drew a large crowd and many vendors Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Blanchester.
wnewsj.com
Leadership Clinton underway with 35th class
The 35th Leadership Clinton Class is underway. The first day for the Class of ‘23 was held Friday and led by Lisa Nack, who has helped with the opening retreat for over a decade. This marks the second class led by Jonathan McKay, Program Director for the Clinton County...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
