The 2022 Wilmington High School Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony will be held 5 p.m. Sept. 9 in the WHS auditeria. Those voted in to the HOF were Quinten Rollins, Monica Howard and Donna Seeger. Rollins will not be able to attend the ceremony. He will be honored in the next class, athletic director Troy Diels said.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO