Merrill, WI

thecitypages.com

Pho Zone ready to find new home in former Vino Latte building

Lue and Hlee Lee invited Wausau area residents into the Pho Zone inside the now-demolished Wausau Center Mall in 2019,but had to close due to COVID-19. Now they are nearing a reopen of the business, in the former Vino Latte building in Weston. As of this story’s filing the couple...
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

UPDATED: Accident Sends Wausau Bus Into Residental Yard

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — An accident sent a Wausau MetroRide bus into a residential yard near 15th Avenue and Sherman on Tuesday. WAOW TV reports it happened when the driver of a semi failed to yield the right-of-way to the bus, rear-ending the vehicle and sending it into the yard.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Friends and Family Asking for Help Covering Final Expenses of WAOW TV Anchor

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Friends and family of a former WAOW TV anchor are asking for help to cover her final expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Neena Pacholke who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 27. Pacholke, who started with the station in 2017 after graduation from the University of South Florida, had been with WAOW in several roles, most recently as anchor for Wake Up Wisconsin, and was beloved by many both at the station and in the Wausau community.
WAUSAU, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Merrill, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly

WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend. WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the station wrote.
WAUSAU, WI
vilaswi.com

Vilas County Fall Color Report

Discover some of the best fall color in the Midwest as you explore Vilas County. Every September and October (peak color usually arrives at the beginning of October but conditions vary from year to year), the forests of northern Wisconsin erupt in an explosion of reds, oranges and yellows. Be...
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WSAW

East Riverview Expressway roadwork to last 3 weeks

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Roadwork began Monday on a portion of East Riverview Expressway in Wisconsin Rapids. Drivers should expect single lanes closures on East Riverview Expressway east and west of Lincoln Street. The roadwork is expected to be completed within three weeks.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Person
Jonny Diaz
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Wausau, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Wausau, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

1 injured after Wausau bus crash with semi

One person received minor injuries in a crash Tuesday involving a Wausau bus and a tractor-trailer. The crash was reported at about noon on Sherman Street at South 12th Avenue, on the city’s west side. Witnesses say the bus was headed east on Sherman Street and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer at the intersection.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau news anchor dies at 27

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Neena Pacholke, a Tampa, Fla. native who anchored the WAOW-TV morning show in Wausau, died Saturday, according to the news station. She was 27.
WAUSAU, WI
archive.org

The Stevens Point/Plover Swat Team and the Portage County SRT Team Training.

The Stevens Point/Plover Swat Team and the Portage County SRT Team Training. The Stevens Point/Plover Swat Team and the Portage County SRT Team participated in a joint training just outside of Stevens Point. The building we used was going to be torn down and our teams were given the go ahead to use some of the equipment we have, that we rarely get to train with in practical situations.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Merrill Girls Swim Team: three meets in six days

The Merrill Girls Swim Team started out their season with three meets in six days. “We were busy,” said Kristie Winter, Head Coach for the Swim Team. The Lady Jays hosted their “Merrill Fun in the Sun” Outdoor Relay Meet on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, and took fifth place overall.
MERRILL, WI
947jackfm.com

Lincoln County Sheriff Investigating Shots Fired at Town of Russell Home

TOWN OF RUSSELL, WI (WSAU) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of shots fired at a home along Town Hall Road. Officers say a 50-year-old Gleason woman reported that someone fired four shots from what appeared to be a .22 caliber handgun in the direction of her home as they were passing by. Neighbors also said they heard four “bangs” coming from the vehicle as well.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 26, 2022

The wind came for Yasha to be free on June 27, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at age 76, after several hospitalizations at the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. Some family and friends were able to say goodbye. Wherever he was, whatever he was doing, he animated the world with his intelligence, curiosity, energy and humor.
WAUSAU, WI
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WSAW

$90M in Rescue Plan dollars to be distributed to districts in coming weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education across the state. The investment includes $30 million for the “Get Kids Ahead” initiative to provide mental health services, as well as $75 million designed to give districts flexibility to meet staffing needs, keep classroom sizes small, and provide other direct classroom support.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

1 injured, facing charges in Tomahawk rollover

A 67-year-old Tomahawk man is facing charges of operating while intoxicated and going armed while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lincoln County, officials said. The crash was reported in the area of County Hwy. D and Cloverbelt Road in the town of King. Arriving deputies found the driver...
TOMAHAWK, WI
WJFW-TV

Highway 51 reopens after crash

ONEIDA COUNTY (WJFW) - All lanes on Highway 51 and County Rd. K in Oneida County have reopened, after a crash closed off the section of road. Early Monday morning, a crash was reported by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. (WisDOT) The crash was...
WJFW-TV

Northwoods Car & Truck Show

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Over 150 Cars found their way to downtown Eagle River for the Annual Car and Truck Show. Terry Lyon is a local business owner and organizes the event, and he spoke about what the show is about. “All the way from early 1920’s, all the...
EAGLE RIVER, WI

