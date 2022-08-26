ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Bridgeport, Fairmont Senior play to pair of ties

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior finished where they started, playing to draws in boys (0-0) and girls (1-1) soccer at East-West Stadium on Tuesday evening. The first half of the girls game was a battle of midfields; Bridgeport had the best flurry with about nine...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

FSHS 2 BPT 6, 13.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior finished where they started, play…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Robert C. Byrd boys trounce Colts, PB girls storm back

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd boys soccer issued a statement victory to open Big 10 conference play, and the Philip Barbour girls rallied to fend off a rising Flying Eagle team. In the first game of Tuesday’s home doubleheader, the RCB boys got a hat trick...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Sports
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

graf 15 .JPG

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont boys soccer team's best opportunity was on a pe…
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Marching Minutemen ready for first home show of season

Practices that began in the summer, along with a full week of band camps, were the start of something good for the 2022 Lewis County High School Marching Minutemen. The 96-member band will perform its first home show on Friday night, Sept. 2. The band traveled to Liberty High last week and gave the crowd a taste of the talent and hard work the musicians have put in during a short amount of time.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key

West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

ATC

KINGWOOD — Preston County Routes 26/26, Irona Avenue, and 26/27, Snider Loop, both known locally as Oaks Loop, will be closed 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 31, for paving. The entire length of the road will be closed due to the size and type of equipment...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Morgantown (West Virginia) police chief gives department status update to City Council

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is down about 20 officers from its authorized limit, but officers are still doing their job. In fact, officers had responded to 20,448 calls for service as of Tuesday morning, compared to 24,650 by the same time last year, according to Chief Eric Powell who gave Morgantown City Council an update on the department during council's committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Morgan Macrame new to Jubilee this year

Teresa Morgan, of Morgan Macrame, is a macrame artist from Fairmont, WV, who is new to the festival this year. She makes unique functional macrame pieces and decor. Teresa was taught at a young age to make plant hangers and the basic knots. She has taken macrame to another level.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Covered Bridge Baskets returning to Jubilee

Returning to the festival this year is basket weaving artisan, Jill Schiefelbein of Covered Bridge Baskets, from Philippi, WV. She is a proud Tamarack Artisan. You can see her beautiful handwoven pieces such as baskets, business card wagons, market baskets, divided organizers, and totes with leather handles or straps, at booth #35 at the 2022 Jackson’s Mill Jubilee this Labor Day weekend.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

It's a big weekend for Lewis County

If it’s not the biggest weekend for Lewis County, it has to be in the running. Lewis County has long been a part of a great number of people’s Labor Day weekend plans, as the Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and Jane Lew Fireman’s Arts and Crafts Festival will be center stage Friday through Sunday.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Jubilee loses longtime supporter with death of Billy Adler

The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and the Adler Family have been intertwined since the event’s inception nearly 50 years ago. The elder Bill Adler even gave it its name: The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee. The younger Bill Adler, who recently and suddenly passed away, helped to revive the annual festival several years ago.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Local Girl Scouts set to host sporting clays competition

ROANOKE, WEST VIRGINIA—Enjoy a day of outdoor fun, exciting competition and delicious food – all for a good cause. Local Girl Scouts are inviting the community to attend a sporting clays competition Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stonewall Sporting Clays.
ROANOKE, WV
WVNews

Candy Donaldson Receives Employee Honor

WESTON, WV (August 26, 2022) – Candy Donaldson, of the Outpatient Department, has been selected as the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital ICARE Employee of the Month for August 2022. She began her employment on June 3, 2001, on the Medical/Surgical Unit. This is the third time she has received the honor.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Morning Light Studio LLC to be at Jubilee

Carrie Dawson, owner of Morning Light Studio LLC, is a ceramic artist from Wheeling, WV, that is hand-making functional pieces of pottery art with the goal of bringing joy and a feeling of closeness to nature when her pieces are in use. She started taking pottery classes in 2009 from...
WHEELING, WV

