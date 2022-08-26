Golden Knights to Stick With Brossoit, Thompson as Primary Goalies

The Vegas Golden Knights plan to stay reliant on the goaltenders they currently have next season.

Quite a few questions were answered in Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon's virtual media availability on Thursday.

With the recent news of Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner having to miss the 2022-23 season due to hip surgery, the biggest uncertainty surrounding the franchise has been how it will approach its lineup in between the pipes next season.

McCrimmon revealed some insight pertaining to the organization's plans.

"With respect to our goaltending heading into the 2022-23 season, we'll be going with the tandem of Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson. Laurent is a proven NHL goaltender that's enjoyed a good career. I thought he played a lot of real good hockey for us last year.

"And then Logan Thompson, like a lot of you, I think were really excited and intrigued by his talent, his upside, his competitiveness. He made a real good impression in a short sample at the end of last season, so that'll be the approach that we take to our goaltending."

Up until now, it was somewhat of a mystery to those outside of the organization how Lehner's hip injury had come about and when decisions regarding his health had been made. McCrimmon summarized the key events that took place between the goalie's shoulder surgery and when it was determined he would not play next season.

"We had, of course, Robin's shoulder surgery right as the season ended," McCrimmon said. "Robin stayed in Las Vegas to do the early stages of his rehab under our care, our physicians' care, and I'm not sure exactly -- it might have been a month after the surgery was completed, he went back to Sweden. He was having trouble with his hips, and it's not uncommon for goaltenders [to have] this type of injury or stress on the hips based on the position that they play.

"But it wasn't until Robin returned to Las Vegas, which would have been the last week of July, that we were able to get the type of diagnostics on him that we needed. We had the MRIs done here, read here by our doctors. We then had our medical staff travel with Robin to Nashville, where he saw specialists in this field. And the decision was made collectively that the time to do the surgery was now. ... It's a situation where the doctor really felt that he wouldn't be able to get through a season."

