ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: LA Insider Proposes Westbrook Friendly Lineup to Maximize His Skillset

By Ryan Menzie
AllLakers
AllLakers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zlsG_0hVij05R00

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook can still be an elite option if utilized the right way

The Lakers will play with what they have and as of right now Russell Westbrook remains on the Lakers roster. Despite all the different trade rumors and scenarios , the Lakers should plan on implementing Westbrook into their lineups and an LA Insider has a solution of how to utilize the former MVP.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Westbrook's biggest weakness last season was his ability to space the floor shooting just under 30 percent from the 3-point line 3.4 attempts per game. His speed and ball handling is still there, so what better way to couple this than by adding shooters around Westbrook and play a 4-out formation.

The spacing lineup, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha , would consist of Westbrook, Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr., Anthony Davis and Thomas Bryant. This of course assumes Westbrook is still on the team next season which still remains to be seen.

The lineup consists of the projected starters except Brown replaces LeBron James to make Westbrook the primary ball handler. A great way to have James rest while giving Westbrook the pieces around him to roam free (quotes via The Athletic).

"Westbrook and Davis are surrounded by three shooters, creating the ideal environment for them to operate in the pick-and-roll and run various two-man actions. Reaves and Brown can handle the more difficult perimeter assignments, leaving Westbrook to roam and help. Davis’ defensive brilliance and Bryant’s size prop up the back-line defense."

The Lakers have struggled without James in the lineup, but with this lineup it hopefully gives James more time to rest especially considering he's entering his 20th season and the Lakers need him for a deep push in the playoffs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving Get A New Teammate

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are staying in Brooklyn this year which means the Nets front office needs to do everything it can to make sure they can go far this season. One thing the team lacked last season was depth, especially on the defensive end of the floor. It led to a stunning sweep in the first round of the playoffs, and fans are waiting to see the Nets bounce back and at least show some life.
BROOKLYN, NY
Lakers Daily

Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’

The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers to be involved in trade for star player?

The Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to pull off any blockbuster trades in the coming weeks, but they could still be involved in one. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that there is a “decent chance” the Lakers will be the third team in any potential trade involving Donovan Mitchell. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge is looking to stockpile future first-round picks, and the Lakers have a 2027 and 2029 first-round pick that Stein believes Ainge would love to acquire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Troy Brown Jr.
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers Might Be Involved In Three-Team Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an odd position, with their reported summer-long pursuit of Kyrie Irving now having fallen through. The star guard will stay with Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets which means the Lakers have to find different ways to improve their roster. They have already acquired Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in a trade, and now it seems could be waiting to make further moves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Buzz: Trades, Mitchell, Westbrook, Reddish, Rose

The Lakers could get involved as a third team in a Donovan Mitchell trade with the Knicks, Marc Stein of Substack relays. If New York agrees to acquire Mitchell, they’ll likely send back several veteran players to Utah. Stein hears that Russell Westbrook could be sent to Utah in such an arrangement where some of New York’s package gets re-routed to Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skillset#Mvp#Athletic
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Once Said Michael Jordan Will Be Forgotten In The GOAT Conversation By Future Generations: "They’re Gonna Forget About Jordan Like We Forget About Kareem."

The Chicago Bulls discovered a gold mind when they drafted Michael Jordan. Jordan took just a few seasons to get well-adjusted in the league, and following that, he never looked back. Behind MJ's amazing talent, the Chicago Bulls completed two three-peats and won six NBA Championships in the 1990s. Mike...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy