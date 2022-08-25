Read full article on original website
Roundup: Van Wert wins girls tennis invitational
ELIDA — Van Wert (13 points) claimed the team title during Saturday’s Elida Invitational girls tennis tournament. Bluffton (11) was second followed by Celina (6) and Elida (5). Bluffton’s Brooke Camper won the singles title. Van Wert’s Grace Lott and Mandy Burenga (A doubles) and Piper Pierce and...
Linda Lee and Mark Alan Billingsley
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Mark Alan Billingsley celebrated 50 years of marriage at the Biltmore in Asheville, N.C. Billingsley and the former Linda Lee Schiffer were married September 9, 1972, at Forest Park United Methodist Church by Rev. Ronald Ricard. They are the parents of three children, Betsy...
102nd birthday: Rosemary Craig
LIMA — Rosemary Craig is celebrating her 102nd birthday with a private gathering at Indian Lake. A card shower would be appreciated, with cards going to Rosemary at 09611 National Road, Wapakoneta, Ohio, 45985, c/o Houser. Craig was born September 11, 1920, in Lima to Frank and Rose Frost....
Delphos named newest Buckeye Trail town
DELPHOS — The Buckeye Trail Association is honoring Delphos as its 18th and newest Buckeye Trail Town. To be recognized as a Buckeye Trail Town is to acknowledge that the community has embraced the Buckeye Trail (BT) and is using the trail to leverage new opportunities for community and economic development. Long distance trails improve the quality of life for local residents and attract travelers from outside the local community who want to explore interesting places. While Trail Town designation can help BT hikers, it can also help the Village, bringing in tourism dollars from out-of-town visitors in need of services that a Trail Town can provide.
High school football: LCC unable to break loose against Tinora
Coming into Saturday’s matinee against Lima Central Catholic, Tinora knew it had to neutralize the T-Bird standout signal caller if they were going to have a chance at a win. The Rams defense responded by containing Parker and the rest of the LCC offense to notch a 20-7 victory.
Cross country: Host Columbus Grove boys finish second at invitational
COLUMBUS GROVE — There’s nothing better than running on your home course. Last Saturday, the Columbus Grove boys cross country squad won the team title at the Blue Jay Invitational at Delphos Stadium Park. This weekend, Columbus Grove returned home to compete in its very own Columbus Grove...
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
Emme Wynn has wanted nothing more her whole life than to feel like part of a family. Having grown up on the run with her con artist mother, she’s been shuffled from town to town, and has learned some unsavory habits that she’s tried hard to overcome. Cora Bee Hazelton has her hands full with volunteering, gardening, her job as a color consultant and designer, and just about anything she can do to keep her mind off her painful past. In the magical neighborhood garden in the middle of Hickory Lane, Emme and Cora Bee learn some hard truths about the past and themselves, the value of friends, family, and community.
Brenda Kay and James Thomas Detwiler
VENEDOCIA — Mr. and Mrs. James Thomas Detwiler are celebrating 45 years of marriage. Detwiler and the former Brenda Kay Putt were married Aug. 28, 1077, at South Side Christian Church by the Rev. Pete Smith. They are the parents of two children, Jena (Chris) Mummert of New Oxford,...
Letter: Stone piles obscure roundabout traffic
As a driver who travels on state Route 309 quite often, I am appreciative of the construction of the two new roundabouts between Lima and Ada at the intersections of Thayer/309 and Napoleon/309. Both of these intersections have been deadly to many. However, it has been difficult for me to...
Letter: Two helpful tips to yield in traffic
Dear drivers of Lima/Allen County, when driving through one of the area’s roundabouts, please take these helpful hints:. 1. Always look left. That way you will always be able to see oncoming traffic. That way, you won’t have to come to a complete stop. And that brings up another tip.
Man found shot in car on Hardin County road
KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 leaves one dead, 21 injured
LIMA — One person was killed and 21 were injured after a nine-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 75 near Lima. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:25 p.m., a 2019 Freightliner semi driven by Dale K. Anglin, 75, of Vermilion was traveling southbound on the interstate near the state Route 309 exit close to mile post 125. Upon approaching slowed traffic due to a separate crash, Anglin struck several vehicles, causing a total of nine vehicles to become involved.
