China Spring, TX

WacoTrib.com

Mart vs. Marlin rescheduled for Thursday

Due to a shortage of officials, the football game between the Mart Panthers and Marlin Bulldogs has been moved up to Thursday night and will now take place in Mart. The varsity squads will kickoff at 8 p.m. following a JV matchup at 4:30 p.m. This is at least the...
MART, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor, MCC and TSTC update security plans in light of recent bomb threats

Following July bomb threats against Texas colleges, Baylor University’s top public safety official, as well as police chiefs for Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College, said threat assessments for their campuses are up to date and plans have been revised to address recent threats and active attacks.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Time Manufacturing raising the bar in Waco

Robert Martz strides through the Time Manufacturing worksite, greeting employees with a wave or word. At 6-foot-8, the former University of Notre Dame defensive lineman stands above the crowd, much like Time’s products. The maker of aerial lifts and bucket trucks is ramping up production at 7601 Imperial Drive,...
WACO, TX
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
WacoTrib.com

More arrests likely in case of Waco woman presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County sheriff says

Coryell County authorities anticipate more arrests in the case of a Waco woman missing and presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams said. Deputies arrested two Gatesville residents Aug. 23 and on charges related to the presumed death of Elizabeth Ann Romero, 44, of Waco, according to a statement from Williams on Thursday.
WACO, TX
#Linus School Sports#Central Texas#Leading University#Night Games#Raiders#American Football#Highschoolsports
WacoTrib.com

Waco employment set to soar to 1,300 as L3Harris adds new projects

L3Harris Technologies says it is ramping up operations in Waco and going on a hiring spree due to several factors, including participation in a potentially $3 billion contract to build aircraft that would target terrorists in remote areas. Last week the Tribune-Herald reported L3Harris had secured a $40 million permit...
WACO, TX
KTSM

O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
KXAN

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
AUSTIN, TX
AOL Corp

Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
MISSOURI STATE
WacoTrib.com

2 dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings in northern Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A series of shootings in northern Colorado over the weekend killed two people and wounded nine others. On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Denver. Also on Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting that may have happened at a carwash in nearby Aurora.
DENVER, CO
KCEN

2 dead, identified after crash on I-14 near Nolanville

NOLANVILLE, Texas — Two people are dead and two others were hurt after a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 at Paddy Hamilton Road, according to the Nolanville Police Department. Two vehicles were involved. Matthew Odle, a 38-year-old from Killeen, was inside one of the...
NOLANVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mammoth Cave to improve underground trail

CAVE CITY, Ky. (AP) — Mammoth Cave National Park plans to start improvements this fall on an underground trail with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act. The park said in a statement that it will receive about $6.5 million in funding to rehabilitate about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) of a trail from the New Entrance to the Frozen Niagara entrance.
