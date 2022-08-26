FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 26, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Gov. Beshear has appointed Nicholas Rapier as County Judge/Executive of Nelson County. Gov. Beshear has appointed Arthur Leach as Property Value Administrator for Ohio County. Gov. Beshear has appointed Kevin...

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO