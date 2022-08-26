Read full article on original website
Related
935wain.com
Gov. Beshear Makes Appointments To Kentucky Boards And Commissions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 26, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Gov. Beshear has appointed Nicholas Rapier as County Judge/Executive of Nelson County. Gov. Beshear has appointed Arthur Leach as Property Value Administrator for Ohio County. Gov. Beshear has appointed Kevin...
935wain.com
Gov. Beshear Announces $5 Million Federal Highway Safety Grant To Prevent Wrong-Way Crashes On Interstates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 29, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear today announced the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) received $5.14 million in federal funds to improve highway safety on Interstates through innovative solutions to prevent wrong-way crashes. “Wrong-way driving is a major safety challenge, not only in Kentucky, but also throughout...
Comments / 0