WSFA
Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver. Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information on this incident...
WSFA
2 Montgomery men killed in Elmore County crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An early Tuesday morning crash has claimed the lives of two Montgomery men, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with a 2015 Kia Optima, killing the drivers of both vehicles. The driver of the Chevy has since been identified as 19-year-old Waymond D. McWilliams while the driver of the Kia was 31-year-old Quentin T. Rhodes.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
WSFA
Prattville police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday evening. Police responded to the hit-and-run in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. A witness at the scene told police that the driver continued north on Gin Shop Hill Road in the direction of 4th Street after the incident. The witness also gave a description of the vehicle.
WSFA
Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Rizing Starz Childcare Center, LLC in Montgomery County Circuit Court asserting claims of negligence against an 11-month-old child. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Candace Towns Brown with the Alexander Shunnarah Injury Law Firm. It claims that on August 10,...
WSFA
Troy truck driver hits 5 million miles
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - He’s one of the few that continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been on the road now for nearly 30 years. Richard Doggrell at Wiley Sanders Truck Lines said he did what he had to do to support his family. To his co workers, he was an American hero.
WSFA
State fire marshal urges caution when grilling near stadiums
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From Alabama and Auburn games on Saturday to fans at the Red Tails Classic in Montgomery on Sunday - with more people cooking on grills, the state’s top fire official is urging caution. A packed Jordan-Hare Stadium filled with Auburn fans - that is the...
WSFA
First Alert: Scattered showers, thunderstorms on Labor Day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hope you have enjoyed your holiday week so far! Labor Day will look and feel a lot like Saturday and Sunday did... that means the forecast features a mix of sun and clouds along with afternoon highs in the 80s. Not as hot as it could be, but with a ton of moisture in the atmosphere most towns will feel like they are in the 90s. Scattered showers and storms will populate across the area, linger into the afternoon and evening hours but will not bring wet weather to everyone; coverage of rain is near 50%, so make sure to keep that First Alert weather app handy if you plan on being outside at all today.
WSFA
Legacy of Tuskegee Airmen honored at Red Tails Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee and Fort Valley State wrapped up the second annual Red Tails Classic Sunday night at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Many came out to the Capital City for the game. For the early arrivers, organizers put on the Boeing fan fest. It was a chance to...
WSFA
Alabama retailers expected to see more sales growth this year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What is traditionally a slower holiday for businesses at The Shoppes at Eastchase in Montgomery was different this Labor Day. “Normally a Labor Day weekend would be pretty quiet, but I just drove through there a little while ago and it was very busy,” said Suzanna Wasserman Edwards, vice president of marketing for The Shoppes at Eastchase.
WSFA
Brewbaker Primary School teacher calls her son ‘an inspiration’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Oweta Wiley has been teaching kindergarten at Brewbaker Primary School for 23 years. But, before she stepped into the classroom, she was working in management and human resources. “My son, he was my inspiration. He was struggling at a point in his life in school and...
WSFA
Local men’s club, church hold Labor Day fundraising cookouts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Millbrook Men’s Club and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church held their annual cookouts to raise money for local causes. The men’s club does this every Fourth of July and Labor Day. Brannon Bowman, president of the Millbrook Men’s Club, says they take care of all local needs with every penny they earn from these events, like donating to the public library, sports groups and even providing educational scholarships.
WSFA
First Alert: Rain chances remain elevated through the Labor Day weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will again feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle to upper 80s with some locations reaching into the lower 90s. Rain, storms and downpours will form across the region and linger through the afternoon and evening hours. Low temperatures Sunday night will hover in the 70s under mainly cloudy skies.
WSFA
Eastdale Mall closing ice skating rink, planning roller skating replacement
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A big change is coming to Eastdale Mall — namely the removal if its ice skating rink. The Ice Palace has been a staple of the mall for decades, but the mall’s general manager, Richard Holman, said it’s time for a change. He said they are converting it into a roller skating rink instead.
