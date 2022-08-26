ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

BAT Theatre awards Burien resident Shelbi Figgins $1,000 scholarship

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GURKk_0hViguSF00

On Aug. 21, 2022, BAT Theatre’s managing director Maggie Larrick awarded BAT’s Summer intern – Burien resident Shelbi Figgins – a $1,000.00 scholarship check for part of next year’s college tuition.

In Figgins’ case, the money will defray the cost of tuition at the University of Washington, where she is majoring in Theater Arts.

As part of Figgins’ Summer internship, she served as stage manager of BAT’s 2022 parks production of The Play’s the Thing.

“BAT is pleased to be able to help the next generation of theater artists,” organizers said.

About BAT

Exciting live theater has been a continuous tradition in Burien since 1955. Incorporated in 1980, Burien Actors Theatre is a leading producer of quality live theater serving residents of South King County and Puget Sound areas.

BAT’s mission is to welcome and embrace our shared humanity through live theater. We question norms and thrive because of our diversity and energetic commitment to excellence.

