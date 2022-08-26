ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MO

Tolton softball falls to Southern Boone

Southern Boone softball prevailed in its home opener, scoring eight unanswered runs to defeat Tolton 8-7 on Monday in Ashland. Tolton got things started early, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and piling on four more in the top of the fourth.
ASHLAND, MO
MU men's golf leads Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after first day

Missouri men’s golf leads the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after playing 36 holes Sunday, the first of two days in the event in Verona, New York. The Tigers’ five-man lineup of Jack Lundin, Charlie Crockett, Alfons Bondesson, DJ Springer and Tommy Boone finished with a 15-stroke lead on second-place Stetson in the 11-team event. Lundin recorded a 7-under 72 in his first round and a 4-under 72 in his second round to finish first on the day.
COLUMBIA, MO
Stumbling at the Finish Line

As a new month blooms, Missouri Friday nights are owned by the football field. Teams hope to shake off the early rust of opening week with new opponents and new challenges. Helias took the challenge and had a dominant win over Hickman 41-0. Tolton stumbles at the finish as Putnam County took the win 34-29. Moberly got back on their feet after a loss last week as they took the win over Osage 43-37. Capital City defeated Battle 41-32.
COLUMBIA, MO
Lundin earns co-medalist honors as MU men's golf wins season opener

Missouri men’s golf junior Jack Lundin opened his season with a tied-for-first-place finish Monday at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate on the Kaluhyat course at Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York, leading the Tigers to the team title. Lundin posted the low round of the event in Round 1...
COLUMBIA, MO
Bruins XC teams win Granite City Invitational

Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country competed at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday on the road, with both teams finishing first overall at the event in their respective groups. On the boys team, Ian Kemey finished the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 34 seconds — a new course...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri volleyball sweeps Northwestern State to extend winning streak to three games

There’s a piece of black-painted plywood propped against the south section of the bleachers, about 4 feet wide and 2 feet high, that blocks volleyballs from shooting their way into the cavity beneath the stands in the Hearnes Center. It’s an imperfect solution, but it makes a strong placeholder, except on the rare occasion a strong spike or serve hits it square in its center.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Lecture to focus on benefits of parks, outdoor recreation

School is back in session, which, depending on your mindset, means it’s either late summer or early fall. Whichever, it is the time of year when Mizzou Botanic Garden (MUBG) annually hosts its Jacquelyn K. Jones Lecture — a visit from a not-to-be missed expert in a nature-related field.
COLUMBIA, MO
Hinkson Creek Trail section closure, detour to begin Tuesday

A section of Hinkson Creek Trail will be closed with a road detour at Conley Road beginning Tuesday. The trail section is located northeast of Stephens Lake Park and will be closed due to retail construction and utility work on Conley Road, according to a release from the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.
COLUMBIA, MO
Hermann shuts out South Calloway

Hermann celebrated the 50th anniversary of its program Friday night and dominated on defense in a 20-0 victory over South Callaway. The Bearcats shut out the Bulldogs, a team that scored 44 points just a week ago. Hermann head coach Andy Emmons praised the game plan of his defensive coaches for their role in this outstanding performance.
HERMANN, MO
Welcome home: Mid-Missouri's pagan community gathers for annual celebration

Surrounded by acres of vegetation, members of Mid-Missouri’s pagan community reunited this weekend for a celebration of spirituality and nature. Quirky melodies, the sound of bongos and spiritual music hummed Saturday across Oak Spirit Sanctuary’s 160-acre property near Boonville. Friday marked the first day of the sanctuary’s annual...
BOONVILLE, MO
Stewart Lee Forrest Feb. 14, 1968 — Aug. 19, 2022

Stewart Lee Forrest, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 54. Adored husband of 27 years to Shelley Forrest; devoted father of Sam Forrest; cherished son of the late Dale and Susan Forrest; much-loved son-in-law of Jami Hanke and the late David Hanke; dear brother of Scott (Missy) Forrest and Steve (Nancy) Forrest; brother-in-law of Scott (Amanda) Hanke. Stewart is also survived by his nephews, Craig Forrest, Carson Hanke, and Preston Hanke, and his nieces Rachel Forrest, Tiffany Ward, and Tori Hanke.
COLUMBIA, MO
John L. "Barry" Rhein July 30, 1927 — April 17, 2022

A Memorial Service for John L. “Barry” Rhein will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Rockbridge Church of God (Holiness) 3515 Valencia D., Columbia Mo 65203 with Pastor Rod Davis officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 A M, Service at 11A M. The Church will...
COLUMBIA, MO

