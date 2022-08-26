ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Various News: Dakota Kai Sends Message to Triple H Following Loss on WWE Raw, Impact Wrestling Streaming Every Barbed Wire Massacre Match for Free

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, EVP Triple H congratulated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliya on winning the WWE WOmen’s Tag Team Titles in the finals of the tournament against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Earlier today, Dakota Kai responded to Triple H’s congratulatory tweet with a message of her own. She tweeted, “Hey ‘boss,’ we need to talk.” You can view that exchange below:
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.28.22: Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins, More

WWE held their latest Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring Riddle battling Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa...
Bushwhackers On Signing With WWE, First Conversation With Vince McMahon

The Bushwhackers recently discussed their initial signing with WWE and recalled their first conversation with Vince McMahon. Luke and Butch signed with the company in 1988 and were there for eight years, and the two spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling for a new interview discussing their joining the company. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley

– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even battle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle for WWE Raw saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
Sign Mocking Sasha Banks Confiscated During Last Night’s WWE Raw

A fan tried to take a shot at Sasha Banks with a sign on last night’s WWE Raw, only to have security step in to remove it. Monday night’s show saw a fan in the front row hold up a sign which read, “We want Naomi not Botcha Banks.” This is of course in reference to reports that Naomi and Banks are reported to be returning to the company after they’ve been on indefinite suspension for walking out of Raw in May.
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 8.29.22

Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Commentators: Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith. It’s the go home show for Clash At The Castle but there is a lot to cover tonight as well. This week will see the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as Iyo Sky/Dakota Kai face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, plus a special appearance by hometown boy Kurt Angle. Let’s get to it.
411’s WWE Rivals Episode Eight Report: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero

-Not sure how many episodes we have left of this series, but I hope there is a second season as it has been fun to recap. Tonight, it’s Rey vs. Eddie! Let’s get to it!. – As a reminder Freddie Prinze Jr hosts a roundtable during this show and we cut back to them between the talking heads and videos from time to time. This week at the table with Freddie: Bayley, JBL, Kevin Nash, and Natalya.
WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Braun Strowman, Update On Bronson Reed

A couple more names have been discussed for potential WWE returns in Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Strowman has been among those names pitched or discussed within WWE to come back in, and they have also confirmed a report from last week that WWE has interest in bringing Reed back to the company.
USA Network Employees Reportedly Pleased With Recent WWE Raw Changes

WWE Raw has undergone a number of changes since Triple H took over creative, and people USA Network are happy about them according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that several sources at USA Network and NBC Universal have spoke with tem about the changes, which have led to an increase in the ratings, and expressed happiness with the tweaks in the show.
Hall’s NXT Review – 8.30.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s the go home show for Worlds Collide and that means we should be in for the hard push towards the show. Since we currently have a two match card, I’m expecting quite a few matches to be added to the show this week. I’m not sure what that is going to be, but it almost has to happen. Let’s get to it.
New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE Raw

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following the main event of tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to capture the titles on Monday’s episode, with Aliyah rolling Kai up to get the pin. The win makes Aliyah and...
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw

A new report has potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that most of the Smackdown talents set for Clash at the Castle are at tonight’s Raw taping, as they’re set to fly to Wales tomorrow for the PPV. Drew McIntyre is not, however, among them.
Who Will Win The Interim AEW Women’s Title At All Out?

As AEW heads toward one of its four marquee events of the year, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the men’s and women’s AEW Titles. The women’s AEW Title match at All Out had been set for a couple of weeks, as Toni Storm was set to challenge Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Title.
Natalya Says She Filmed A Project In New York City With Lita

Natalya did some filming recently with WWE Hall of Famer Lita while in New York City. The Smackdown star posted to her Twitter account with a picture of herself and Lita, noting that they filmed content for an upcoming A&E WWE project. She wrote:. “Had a blast in NYC shooting...
