Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Various News: Dakota Kai Sends Message to Triple H Following Loss on WWE Raw, Impact Wrestling Streaming Every Barbed Wire Massacre Match for Free
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, EVP Triple H congratulated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliya on winning the WWE WOmen’s Tag Team Titles in the finals of the tournament against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Earlier today, Dakota Kai responded to Triple H’s congratulatory tweet with a message of her own. She tweeted, “Hey ‘boss,’ we need to talk.” You can view that exchange below:
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.28.22: Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins, More
WWE held their latest Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring Riddle battling Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa...
411mania.com
Bushwhackers On Signing With WWE, First Conversation With Vince McMahon
The Bushwhackers recently discussed their initial signing with WWE and recalled their first conversation with Vince McMahon. Luke and Butch signed with the company in 1988 and were there for eight years, and the two spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling for a new interview discussing their joining the company. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley
– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even battle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle for WWE Raw saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
411mania.com
Sign Mocking Sasha Banks Confiscated During Last Night’s WWE Raw
A fan tried to take a shot at Sasha Banks with a sign on last night’s WWE Raw, only to have security step in to remove it. Monday night’s show saw a fan in the front row hold up a sign which read, “We want Naomi not Botcha Banks.” This is of course in reference to reports that Naomi and Banks are reported to be returning to the company after they’ve been on indefinite suspension for walking out of Raw in May.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 8.29.22
Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Commentators: Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith. It’s the go home show for Clash At The Castle but there is a lot to cover tonight as well. This week will see the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as Iyo Sky/Dakota Kai face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, plus a special appearance by hometown boy Kurt Angle. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
411’s WWE Rivals Episode Eight Report: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero
-Not sure how many episodes we have left of this series, but I hope there is a second season as it has been fun to recap. Tonight, it’s Rey vs. Eddie! Let’s get to it!. – As a reminder Freddie Prinze Jr hosts a roundtable during this show and we cut back to them between the talking heads and videos from time to time. This week at the table with Freddie: Bayley, JBL, Kevin Nash, and Natalya.
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.29.22 – Edge and Judgment Continue Their Issues, and More!
-RAW was in Pittsburgh and I had friends there, but not me. My little man had his first day at Kindergarten so I stayed home to hear how his day was and watched from home. Let’s get to it!. -We start with video as Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez pull...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Braun Strowman, Update On Bronson Reed
A couple more names have been discussed for potential WWE returns in Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Strowman has been among those names pitched or discussed within WWE to come back in, and they have also confirmed a report from last week that WWE has interest in bringing Reed back to the company.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.27.22: IYO SKY vs. Asuka, More
WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event live event took place in Springfield, Massachusetts last night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa def. Cedric...
411mania.com
USA Network Employees Reportedly Pleased With Recent WWE Raw Changes
WWE Raw has undergone a number of changes since Triple H took over creative, and people USA Network are happy about them according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that several sources at USA Network and NBC Universal have spoke with tem about the changes, which have led to an increase in the ratings, and expressed happiness with the tweaks in the show.
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 8.30.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s the go home show for Worlds Collide and that means we should be in for the hard push towards the show. Since we currently have a two match card, I’m expecting quite a few matches to be added to the show this week. I’m not sure what that is going to be, but it almost has to happen. Let’s get to it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE Raw
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following the main event of tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to capture the titles on Monday’s episode, with Aliyah rolling Kai up to get the pin. The win makes Aliyah and...
411mania.com
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that most of the Smackdown talents set for Clash at the Castle are at tonight’s Raw taping, as they’re set to fly to Wales tomorrow for the PPV. Drew McIntyre is not, however, among them.
411mania.com
WWE News: Roxanne Perez Says She’s Done With Cora Jade’s Friendship, Gallus Beats Diamond Mine
– Roxanne Perez is tired of Cora Jade, and has blocked her on her phone. Tuesday night’s NXT featured a vignette with Perez talking about how her heart broke when Jade turned on her and said she was done being friends with Jade. She sent her former BFF a text and then blocked her, saying she’s done being friends but isn’t done dealing with Jade:
411mania.com
Mick Foley Recalls His Reaction To Chris Benoit Family Tragedy, How It Impacted The Wrestling Industry
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his reaction after finding out about the Chris Benoit family tragedy, how the situation impacted the wrestling industry, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on Chris Benoit missing Vengeance 2007 and his reaction after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Who Will Win The Interim AEW Women’s Title At All Out?
As AEW heads toward one of its four marquee events of the year, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the men’s and women’s AEW Titles. The women’s AEW Title match at All Out had been set for a couple of weeks, as Toni Storm was set to challenge Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Title.
411mania.com
NWA 74 Night Two Results: Trevor Murdoch Defends World Title, CYN Attacks Thom Latimer, More
Night two of NWA 74 took place on Sunday, with Trevor Murdoch defending his Worlds Heavyweight Title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cageside Seats:. Pre-show. * Submission Match: Doug Williams & Rhett Titus fought to a time limit draw. * Angelina Love...
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Celebrates Two Years as Universal Champion, Doudrop Takes Away Nikki ASH’s Cape, Clip of Maryse Confronting Miz’s Dad on Miz & Mrs.
– Today, Roman Reigns officially celebrates two years as the WWE Universal Champion. He won the title on August 30, 2020 at WWE Payback that year, beating Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match. Roman Reigns later won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar...
411mania.com
Natalya Says She Filmed A Project In New York City With Lita
Natalya did some filming recently with WWE Hall of Famer Lita while in New York City. The Smackdown star posted to her Twitter account with a picture of herself and Lita, noting that they filmed content for an upcoming A&E WWE project. She wrote:. “Had a blast in NYC shooting...
Comments / 0