Hanford Sentinel
Travis Paden seeks to use education experience on Council
Travis Paden, a 26-year veteran in the field of education, credits his father for inspiring in him a desire to become a teacher and to see his community flourish. It is that mentality that has prompted Paden to run against incumbent councilmember Amanda Saltray for Hanford's District A seat on the Hanford City Council.
Hanford Sentinel
Supervisors extend involvement with Hanford's Inspiring Pathways
The Kings County Department of Behavioral Health is hard at work to provide for the behavioral and mental health needs of Kings County Residents. Among the services already offered are hotlines for psychiatric crisis, substance use disorder, and access to the National Suicide Prevention hotline. According to their website's mission...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford to host 7th annual gem show Labor Day weekend
Those looking to marvel at unique and beautiful stones will enjoy the Hanford Gem and Mineral Show, which will return for the seventh year this Labor Day weekend. The show has been brought to life by WonderVision Wellness and Emporium, a business out of Tulare that focuses on holistic healing and metaphysical items.
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back: Lemoore lights up, Sierra-to-the-Sea Highway upgrades
For 40 years Lemoore Racing Enterprises has operated a midget race track on Iona Avenue in Lemoore but the facility is now outdated and the area is growing up around the track, including the newly expanded golf course and the proposed three phase housing development. Thus, the racing group and the city of Lemoore have been working together for several months in an effort to relocate the track on a 25-are parcel just off Hwy. 41 near the southern city limits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hanford Sentinel
Kingsburg Vikings stifle Wildcats offense in victory
The Kingsburg Vikings defense has been nearly lights out through the first two games of the season allowing just nine points. Their performance on Aug. 26 was a dominant show of how good they are holding a Sunnyside Wildcats team who had scored 50 points in week one to just nine points in a 49-9 win in Fresno.
Hanford Sentinel
Selma Bears bounce back with moral victory against Madera
Friday’s 40-35 loss to Madera felt like a win for the Selma High School football team. Nonetheless, the Bears will take an 0-2 record to Coalinga this Friday night. Selma Head Coach Art Francis inserted junior Drew Cerda into Friday’s game and the Bears looked like a different team after their historic and crushing loss in the season opener. Selma led by a 35-26 count with 5:38 left in the game before the Coyotes scored the final two touchdowns.
Hanford Sentinel
Bullpups roll to win over Thunder | Football roundup
The Hanford High Bullpups offense kept rolling on Aug. 26 in a 66-21 win over the Buhach Colony Thunder in Atwater. The Bullpups led 22-7 at halftime and scored 30 points in the third quarter to take control and earn their second victory of the season. “Always great to get...
