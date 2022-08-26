For 40 years Lemoore Racing Enterprises has operated a midget race track on Iona Avenue in Lemoore but the facility is now outdated and the area is growing up around the track, including the newly expanded golf course and the proposed three phase housing development. Thus, the racing group and the city of Lemoore have been working together for several months in an effort to relocate the track on a 25-are parcel just off Hwy. 41 near the southern city limits.

LEMOORE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO