Read full article on original website
Related
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
News anchor found dead aged 27 just six weeks before her wedding
An American news anchor has tragically been found dead just weeks before she was due to get married. Neena Pacholke, 27, died on Saturday (27 August) from an apparent suicide in Wisconsin six weeks before she was due to walk down the aisle. She was a morning anchor for WAOW...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
News anchor Neena Pacholke dead at 27 as tragic cause of death revealed
A morning news anchor in Wisconsin died suddenly over the weekend. WAOW News 9’s Neena Pacholke died Saturday in an apparent suicide, leaving friends, family, and colleagues shocked. She was 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many...
The Unfolding by AM Homes review – jittery tale of Republican conspiracy
Set in the wake of Obama’s election, AM Homes’s satirical prehistory of the Maga movement is caught between two eras
Comments / 0